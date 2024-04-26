Veterinary Management Groups (VMG) Launches Innovative Veterinary Economic Dashboard

"In today's rapidly evolving veterinary landscape, access to timely and accurate data is crucial for making informed decisions. Our dashboard fills this gap by providing veterinary professionals with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive market." Post this

"This dashboard and the monthly survey we are doing with VMG members provides the profession with insights into a number of economic indicators, all in one place," says economist and CEO of Applied Economic Consulting, Clint Neill, Ph.D., who partnered with VMG to build the dashboard. "The addition of the VMG Veterinary Economic Barometer™ is a key component, as it provides a regular pulse on what practice owners are experiencing and their future expectations of the market."

The dashboard provides a data-driven approach on several economic measures rather than anecdotal evidence of how practices and the economy are performing. By leveraging the data reported in the dashboard, users can gain valuable insights into market dynamics, industry performance, and emerging trends.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Economic Data Dashboard, a significant milestone in our commitment to supporting the veterinary community," said Matthew Salois, Ph.D., President of VMG. "In today's rapidly evolving veterinary landscape, access to timely and accurate data is crucial for making informed decisions. Our dashboard fills this gap by providing veterinary professionals with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive market."

"By marrying the macroeconomic data with market perceptions from our nation's top independent veterinary practice owners, we have the most comprehensive view of both what is happening right now and what we expect to happen next in the business of veterinary medicine," says Salois.

As part of VMG's commitment to supporting the veterinary community, the Economic Data Dashboard is openly accessible on the VMG website (https://www.myvmg.com/economic-dashboard). VMG members receive an exclusive monthly report that provides a more comprehensive economic analysis.

