Veterinary Technician Tamara Vennen Launches New Pet Butler Franchise in Aurora, CO

Although her father, a seasoned franchise broker, introduced her to the world of franchising, Vennen has always had entrepreneurial aspirations. "I've always had an entrepreneurial spirit but wasn't sure how to make it work," Vennen explained. "Pet Butler's back-office support, marketing assistance, and business planning gave me the confidence I needed to start my own business."

Vennen is eager to begin providing services to the Aurora community. In addition to pet waste removal, her franchise will offer pet sitting, dog walking, and pet shuttle services—helping busy pet owners manage the often-overlooked but essential aspects of pet care. She sees this as an opportunity to bring quality services to the community and make life easier for pet owners.

As Vennen prepares for her grand opening in October 2024, she looks forward to building relationships with pet owners and becoming a trusted partner in pet care in the Aurora area.

For more information about Pet Butler Aurora and their services, please visit https://www.petbutler.com/locations/aurora-colorado-pet-services/

Or call (720) 828-6862

About Pet Butler:

Pet Butler Franchise was acquired in 2017 by SpringGreen Enterprises, the parent company of +47 years old SpringGreen and SGE Marketing Services. They currently have 39 owners in 28 states. Pet Butler provides an opportunity for pet lovers to turn their passion for pets into a business. To learn more about how Pet Butler serves pets and their people, visit http://www.petbutler.com and connect on Facebook and LinkedIn. To inquire about a franchise call 844-777-8608 or go to http://www.petbutlerfranchise.com .

