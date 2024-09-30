Veterinary Technician Tamara Vennen Launches New Pet Butler Franchise in Aurora, CO

Tamara Vennen, a veterinary technician with over 33 years of experience, has launched a new Pet Butler franchise in Aurora, CO. Leveraging her extensive background in pet health and care, Vennen is excited to provide pet waste removal, pet sitting, dog walking, and shuttle services to the local community. Inspired by her father, a franchise broker, and driven by her entrepreneurial spirit, Vennen chose Pet Butler for its strong support system. She looks forward to serving pet owners in Aurora and making their lives easier with essential pet care services.
AURORA, Colo., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pet Butler, a provider of pet waste removal, pet sitting, dog walking, and pet shuttle services, is excited to welcome Tamara Vennen as its newest franchise owner in Aurora, CO. With over 33 years of experience as a veterinary technician, Vennen brings a wealth of expertise in pet health and care to this new business venture.
Vennen's extensive career in veterinary care has provided her with a deep understanding of animal health, behavior, and the unique needs of pets and their owners. This experience has given her a solid foundation as she steps into entrepreneurship. "Being a vet tech has allowed me to understand pets on a deeper level—both medically and behaviorally," Vennen said. "I'm excited to bring this expertise to Pet Butler and share it with my team and clients."
Although her father, a seasoned franchise broker, introduced her to the world of franchising, Vennen has always had entrepreneurial aspirations. "I've always had an entrepreneurial spirit but wasn't sure how to make it work," Vennen explained. "Pet Butler's back-office support, marketing assistance, and business planning gave me the confidence I needed to start my own business."
Vennen is eager to begin providing services to the Aurora community. In addition to pet waste removal, her franchise will offer pet sitting, dog walking, and pet shuttle services—helping busy pet owners manage the often-overlooked but essential aspects of pet care. She sees this as an opportunity to bring quality services to the community and make life easier for pet owners.
As Vennen prepares for her grand opening in October 2024, she looks forward to building relationships with pet owners and becoming a trusted partner in pet care in the Aurora area.
For more information about Pet Butler Aurora and their services, please visit https://www.petbutler.com/locations/aurora-colorado-pet-services/
Or call (720) 828-6862
About Pet Butler:
Pet Butler Franchise was acquired in 2017 by SpringGreen Enterprises, the parent company of +47 years old SpringGreen and SGE Marketing Services. They currently have 39 owners in 28 states. Pet Butler provides an opportunity for pet lovers to turn their passion for pets into a business. To learn more about how Pet Butler serves pets and their people, visit http://www.petbutler.com and connect on Facebook and LinkedIn. To inquire about a franchise call 844-777-8608 or go to http://www.petbutlerfranchise.com .
Media Contact
Jen Banike, Pet Butler, 8152301314, [email protected], www.petbutlerfranchise.com
SOURCE Pet Butler
