VETS Announces Torchbearer Ball, the Third Annual Gala to End Veteran Suicide

The event will feature award recipients Dr. Andrew Huberman (Associate Professor of Neurobiology at Stanford University and host of the Huberman Lab Podcast), Dr. Nolan Williams (Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University), and U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), with comedian Brent Pella serving as MC. Musical artist Humble G will provide entertainment. Notable guests will include Survivor winner Mike Gabler, former Texas Governor Rick Perry, and others.

Attendees can expect an evening of celebration and inspiration with live entertainment, a silent and live auction, and networking opportunities with like-minded individuals passionate about supporting veterans. Event sponsors will benefit from visibility among a targeted audience of potential donors and partners.

Amber Capone, co-founder and executive director of VETS, emphasized the significance of the Torchbearer Ball: "The Torchbearer Ball is our signature event, and this year's theme is intended to highlight the impact that our mission is having across the nation," she said. "We are grateful for the support of our sponsors who make this event possible and help us to continue our work to END veteran suicide."

"Supporting our veterans in their most vulnerable moments is not just a duty, but an honor," said U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw. "VETS stands as a beacon of hope, leading the way towards innovative solutions and therapies for those who have bravely served their country. I'm proud to be a part of the Torchbearer Ball, coming together to ensure that hope never dims for our Special Operators and their families."

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by VETS for our research of ibogaine to treat traumatic brain injury in Special Operations Forces Veterans," said Dr. Nolan Williams, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University. "We believe there is an urgent need to study the efficacy of new, alternative therapeutic options to treat post-traumatic stress disorder caused by traumatic brain injuries in veterans. Initial research performed in our lab shows that the use of ibogaine offers psychiatric benefits by allowing the brain to enter a highly responsive state and reprocess traumatic memories."

"At the very heart of Black Rifle Coffee Company is our unwavering commitment to giving back to the very community that shaped us—our amazing veterans," said Timothy "Chachi" Pachasa, Director of Philanthropy for Black Rifle Coffee Company. "We're proud to sponsor the Torchbearer Ball, an event that embodies the spirit of innovation and dedication to improving veterans' lives. Together, with the power of community and commitment, we can help create a more impactful treatment system for veteran mental health, and help pave the way for a brighter future for generations of veterans."

The Torchbearer Ball follows the success of the previous two galas, both of which sold out with over 600 guests, raising over $3 million for VETS' mission to end veteran suicide. Past speakers have included former Texas Governor Rick Perry, Dr. Rick Doblin, founder and executive director of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), and Tu Lam, former Green Beret and owner of Ronin Tactics. Both galas featured special guests and performances from veterans, artists, and musicians.

Past sponsors have included Dr. Bronner's, Atai Life Sciences, Black Rifle Coffee Company, Doc Parsley's Sleep Remedy, TARA Mind x Red Cell, Future Ventures, Ambio Life Sciences, Miramar Health, and Stone Canyon Industries.

The Torchbearer Ball is made possible with the support of its presenting sponsor, Black Rifle Coffee Company.

Event Details:

WHAT: Torchbearer Ball - Third Annual Gala to End Veteran Suicide

WHO: Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) and allies

WHEN: Veterans Day, November 11, 2023

WHERE: Hotel del Coronado, Coronado, California

Tickets for the Torchbearer Ball will be available soon. For more information or to become a sponsor, please visit vetsolutions.org/gala or download the Sponsorship Brochure.

About VETS

Founded in 2019, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to end the veteran suicide epidemic by providing resources, research, and advocacy for U.S. military veterans seeking psychedelic-assisted therapies for traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), addiction, and other health conditions. VETS envisions a world where our veterans have access to the most advanced healthcare options to heal from the mental and physical wounds of war.

