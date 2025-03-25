VETS Co-Founder & CEO Amber Capone Named to Inc.'s 2025 Female Founders 500 List

Capone Also Selected as Fellow at San Francisco-based Philanthropic Think Tank, The Institute

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amber Capone, CEO and co-founder of Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to ending the veteran suicide epidemic, is named to Inc.'s eighth annual 2025 Female Founders 500 List. This list of boundary-breaking women highlights both for-profit and not-for-profit founders who are driving growth and making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Inc. editors selected Amber Capone after reviewing thousands of female founders who are challenging the status quo and addressing some of the world's most pressing problems. Through a rigorous three-round judging process, the honor highlights Amber's achievements over the past year and demonstration of exceptional leadership and innovation.

Amber Capone has also recently been elected as a Fellow to The Institute, a public-benefit think tank dedicated to fostering innovative solutions to contemporary challenges. From established leaders to emerging innovators, The Institute selects Fellows based on their leadership, the strength of their ideas, and their commitment to solving global challenges.

"I'm lucky to know Amber Capone and call her my friend," said Nathalie Marciano, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist. "A true soldier for veterans, she fights with unwavering dedication, ensuring those who served receive the care and healing they deserve. Her love and perseverance are truly life-changing for so many."

Amber's journey to entrepreneurship and leadership began as the spouse of a Navy SEAL and a working mother, witnessing the toll that military service can take, both personally and professionally. Her husband, veteran Navy SEAL Marcus Capone, medically retired from active duty in 2013 after 13 years in Special Operations, facing a difficult transition to civilian life and finding little relief through traditional treatments.

After exhausting all options and determined to save her family, Amber learned about ibogaine—a plant-based psychedelic used traditionally in West Africa—from a trusted friend. She convinced Marcus to try it and arranged for him to travel to a clinic abroad since the therapy isn't legally available in the U.S. The transformation was profound, restoring Marcus and their family. Seeing the struggles faced by other veterans and their families, Amber felt compelled to help. In 2019, she co-founded VETS, applying her tenacity, problem-solving skills, and business acumen to build and scale the organization. Leaving a successful real estate career to lead VETS full-time, Amber has since helped nearly 1,000 U.S. veterans and their spouses access psychedelic-assisted therapy abroad, along with preparation, integration coaching, and holistic support.

Amber's observations of Marcus' cognitive improvements inspired her to advocate for a study of ibogaine for traumatic brain injury (TBI), prompting the initiation of a collaborative study with Stanford University. Published in Nature Medicine, the research showed ibogaine treatment effectively addressing TBI and PTSD in Special Operations veterans and significantly reducing anxiety and depression while improving cognitive function.

Under Amber's leadership, VETS earned a place on Charity Navigator's prestigious list of "Best Highly Rated Charities" earlier this year. This recognition places VETS in an elite class, with perfect scores across all metrics—outperforming other organizations conducting similar work in Charity Navigator's rigorous Encompass Rating System, which evaluates over 225,000 charities annually. VETS was one of only four charities to receive this distinction.

VETS has been at the forefront of legislative efforts to advance psychedelic-assisted therapy for veterans. VETS successfully championed the passage of Texas HB 1802, which initiated research into psilocybin therapy for PTSD—recently reaching a milestone as its first two patients received doses. Building on this momentum, VETS is now advocating for the Texas Ibogaine Initiative through HB 3717, a landmark bill introduced by Rep. Cody Harris that would allocate public and private funding for research into ibogaine-assisted therapy for veterans with Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), co-occurring Substance Use Disorder (SUD), and neurological or mental health conditions. On the federal level, VETS played a pivotal role in securing the first-ever federal funding for psychedelic research through the Crenshaw Amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and continues to drive progress with initiatives like the Douglas "Mike" Day Psychedelic Therapy to Save Lives Act.

"My mission has always been to empower women to dream bigger, fight harder, and embrace their authentic selves with fearless determination and grace. These honors from Inc. and The Institute reflect the tenacity, loyalty, and boldness that I strive to bring to every aspect of my life," said Capone. "I've always believed that strength and vulnerability can coexist, that power is found in surrender, and that true leadership comes from lifting others. There was no roadmap for me in building VETS, just as there was no roadmap when I realized that traditional therapies weren't helping Marcus–I found another way. If my journey can inspire even one woman to step into her purpose with confidence, then every challenge will have been worth it."

For more information about VETS' advocacy and research efforts, visit www.vetsolutions.org.

About VETS

Founded in 2019, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to end the veteran suicide epidemic by providing resources, research, and advocacy for U.S. military veterans seeking psychedelic-assisted therapies for traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), addiction, and other health conditions. VETS envisions a world where our veterans have access to the most advanced healthcare options to heal from the mental and physical wounds of war.

Media Contact

Maria Petsanas, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS), 1 9176926673, [email protected], www.vetsolutions.org

SOURCE Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS)