VETS Ibogaine Grant Recipients Participate in New Research on Magnesium-Ibogaine and Blast TBI

If the data we contributed helps scientists, clinicians, policymakers, and fellow veterans make more informed decisions about care, then participating in the study was one more opportunity to serve. Post this

All 30 study participants were VETS Foundational Healing Grant recipients. These veterans were not only seeking healing after years of service-related injury and suffering; they also chose to contribute to research that will help build a more informed, evidence-based system of care for others.

"These men stepped forward at a time when they were carrying profound injuries, and they chose to participate in research that could help future veterans and families. That is service beyond service. VETS is proud to have supported them through Foundational Healing Grants, and we are deeply grateful to Stanford Medicine and the Stanford Brain Stimulation Lab for approaching this work with rigor, care, and urgency," said Amber Capone, Co-Founder and CEO of VETS.

The March 2026 iScience paper, "Increased cortical thickness and decreased brain age among special operations veterans with blast TBI after a magnesium-ibogaine protocol," reported that the protocol was associated with increased cortical thickness, subcortical volumetric expansion, and a reduction in algorithmically predicted brain age at one month among participants with usable MRI data. The authors note that the findings come from an observational pilot study and require replication in larger randomized controlled trials.

VETS emphasizes that ibogaine carries meaningful medical risks and should not be characterized casually or used outside of carefully screened, medically supervised settings. Ibogaine has been associated with QT prolongation, potentially fatal cardiac arrhythmias, and other serious adverse events, particularly in the context of pre-existing medical conditions, medication interactions, inadequate screening, or insufficient monitoring. VETS does not promote recreational use of ibogaine or any psychedelic substance.

"Hope and responsibility have to move together," added Capone. "Veterans deserve access to promising care models, and they also deserve science, safety, preparation, integration, and medical seriousness. That is why VETS continues to support research partnerships that can help separate signal from assumption and move the field forward responsibly."

The iScience paper is the latest publication from a broader Stanford Medicine and Stanford Brain Stimulation Lab research effort examining the same cohort across clinical, cognitive, EEG, MRI, and qualitative measures.

The first paper, published in Nature Medicine in January 2024, reported improvements in disability, PTSD, depression, anxiety, and neuropsychological outcomes after the magnesium-ibogaine protocol, while also noting the open-label, observational design and the need for controlled clinical trials.

Subsequent publications have explored additional dimensions of the same dataset:

July 2025 — Nature Mental Health: "Magnesium–ibogaine therapy effects on cortical oscillations and neural complexity in veterans with traumatic brain injury" examined resting-state EEG data and reported changes in cortical oscillations and neural complexity that were associated with psychiatric and cognitive outcomes.

November 2025 — Journal of Affective Disorders: "Mystical experiences during magnesium-Ibogaine are associated with improvements in PTSD symptoms in veterans" examined whether the intensity of mystical experiences during treatment was associated with changes in PTSD severity. The study found that greater reported intensity was associated with larger reductions in PTSD symptoms immediately and one month after treatment.

January 2026 — npj Mental Health Research: "Accelerated recovery using magnesium ibogaine: characterizing the subjective experience of its rapid healing from neuropsychiatric disorders" analyzed post-session narratives from the same veterans and identified themes including trauma reappraisal, altered self and mystical connectedness, emotional resolution, and embodied healing.

"I spent much of my life in professions where good decisions depended on good intelligence, and veterans deserve that same standard when it comes to their health," said Sean Naylor, a Marine and Air Force veteran and VETS Foundational Healing Grant recipient. "I chose to participate in the Stanford research because I wanted my experience to contribute to evidence, not just stories. Working with Dr. Nolan Williams and seeing the rigor, professionalism, and care his team brought to this work reinforced my belief in advancing the science responsibly. If the data we contributed helps scientists, clinicians, policymakers, and fellow veterans make more informed decisions about care, then participating in the study was one more opportunity to serve."

VETS also expressed posthumous appreciation for Dr. Nolan Williams, whose leadership helped make the initial Stanford Medicine research possible. Dr. Williams, a physician-scientist and leader in interventional psychiatry and brain stimulation, spearheaded the early research effort that brought rigorous clinical and neurobiological assessment to this veteran cohort. The iScience paper notes that Dr. Williams passed away on October 8, 2025, and that the work was dedicated to his memory.

Founded in 2019 by former Navy SEAL Marcus Capone and Amber Capone, VETS provides resources, research, and advocacy for U.S. military veterans seeking psychedelic-assisted therapies for traumatic brain injury, PTSD, addiction, and related conditions. Through its Foundational Healing Grants program, VETS supports eligible veterans and spouses with access to care, preparation and integration coaching, peer support, family resources, and community.

VETS' collaboration with Stanford Medicine and the Stanford Brain Stimulation Lab reflects the VETS' broader commitment to changing the system, not just responding to symptoms. By supporting access, elevating veteran voices, and advancing research, VETS works to help build a future in which veterans and families have safe, responsible, evidence-informed pathways to healing.

Ibogaine remains a Schedule I substance in the United States and is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of TBI, PTSD, depression, substance use disorder, or any other medical condition. Ibogaine carries known medical risks, including cardiac risks, and should not be used outside of carefully screened, medically supervised settings. The Stanford Medicine studies referenced above were observational and open-label; they do not establish efficacy, and their findings require confirmation in larger randomized controlled trials.

About Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS)

Founded in 2019, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the veteran suicide epidemic through three core pillars: resources, research, and advocacy. VETS provides access to psychedelic-assisted therapies for veterans and their spouses, supports scientific research with leading institutions, and works with policymakers to advance evidence-based treatment options for traumatic brain injury, PTSD, addiction, and other service-related conditions. Since its founding, VETS has supported more than 1,300 veterans and spouses with treatment access and comprehensive integration support.

Media Contact

Brad Burge, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS), 1 6508636887, [email protected], https://vetsolutions.org

SOURCE Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS)