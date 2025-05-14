Vetsie Partners with the Merck Veterinary Manual to Reimagine Clinical Support for Modern Veterinary Teams

"The Merck Veterinary Manual is committed to reliable, evidence-based content. Partnering with Vetsie brings that trusted knowledge to an AI-driven platform, making it easier for veterinary teams to access the info they need to deliver top care." – Laurie Hess, DVM, Dipl ABVP Post this

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Instant Access to Trusted Information: The integration ensures veterinary professionals have immediate access to reliable and accurate content.

Enhanced Clinical Decision-Making: Veterinary clinics will benefit from streamlined access to comprehensive resources, enabling more effective clinical decision-making.

Innovation: This partnership lays the groundwork for AI-driven tools and personalized clinical tools, shaping the future of veterinary care.

A Shared Vision of Innovation and Reliability

Vetsie and the Merck Veterinary Manual share a common mission to advance veterinary care through innovation and reliable information that drives better outcomes for animals. By combining Vetsie's technology with the Merck Veterinary Manual's long-standing expertise in veterinary medicine, this partnership sets a new standard for quality and accessibility in veterinary resources.

"The Merck Veterinary Manual has always been committed to delivering reliable, evidence-based content to support clinical decisions" said Laurie Hess, DVM, Dipl ABVP at the Merck Veterinary Manual. "Partnering with Vetsie allows us to bring that trusted knowledge into a modern, AI-driven platform – making it easier than ever for veterinary teams to access the information they need to provide the best possible care."

"This integration represents a major step forward in how veterinary professionals can access and apply clinical knowledge," said Dr. Andrew Findlaytor, "By bringing Merck's gold-standard content into Vetsie's AI-driven platform, we're not just speeding up decisions – we're helping veterinarians feel more confident and supported with access to data and the latest in clinical protocols."

Together these two organizations are not only addressing the current needs of veterinary professionals but also setting a new standard for what modern veterinary care can look like – intelligent, accessible and designed for a veterinary professional.

Leading the Way in a Transforming Veterinary Landscape

The global veterinary industry is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing demand for advanced tools and solutions that improve clinical workflows and patient care. According to industry forecasts, the veterinary services market is projected to exceed $240 billion by 2030, with a growing pet population and rising awareness of animal health as key drivers.

In this competitive landscape, Vetsie's partnership with the Merck Veterinary Manual strengthens Vetsie's position by offering a unique value proposition—integrating AI technology with trusted veterinary content. This strategic collaboration not only reinforces Vetsie's role as forward-thinking leaders in veterinary technology, but also addresses the immediate needs of veterinary professionals and paves the way for long-term leadership in the industry with trusted AI tools built by and for the veterinary community.

About Vetsie

Vetsie is an AI-driven platform built for the veterinary profession, designed to support faster, smarter clinical decisions. By combining intelligent technology with trusted medical content, Vetsie equips veterinary teams with tools that streamline workflows, enhance diagnostic accuracy, and elevate patient care. With a focus on innovation and accessibility, Vetsie is empowering veterinary professionals worldwide to deliver the future of animal health.

About the Merck Veterinary Manual

The Merck Veterinary Manual is one of the most trusted and widely used veterinary references in the world. With over 65 years of expertise, it offers comprehensive information on a broad range of animal health topics for veterinary professionals, students, and pet owners. The manual is dedicated to providing accessible, reliable veterinary content to improve animal care and health outcomes globally.

