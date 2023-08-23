Vetster Expands Veterinary Telehealth Platform with Medical Records Sharing

New feature makes it easy to share pet's complete medical history with in-person clinics
TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vetster, the world's fastest growing veterinary telehealth and pet care marketplace, today announced the launch of its latest feature: seamless medical record sharing from pet owners to their brick-and-mortar clinic. The Vetster platform makes it easy for pet owners to speak with a virtual veterinarian any time, anywhere, and captures and stores their pet's full health history, treatment plans, and prescriptions. Pet owners can access the information any time through Vetster's web and mobile apps for convenient sharing with their pet's healthcare providers.
"By streamlining the sharing of medical records, we're creating a seamless loop that ensures excellent continuity of care between virtual appointments and visits to in-person veterinarians," said Mark Bordo, CEO and Cofounder, Vetster. "Our platform puts pet owners at the center of stewarding their pets' care to help them live a long and happy life. Managing and building their medical record in collaboration with their medical experts is a key part of that experience."
Centralized pet medical record
The Vetster medical record is safely stored in-app for easy access any time needed. It captures information about the pet including its past and current medical conditions, treatments, medications, surgeries, vaccinations, allergies, weight tracking, behavioral notes, and diagnostic results. Each time an appointment is booked with a veterinarian on Vetster, or a pet owner speaks with a licensed veterinary technician via live chat, the medical record is expanded with an updated history, overview of the health issue, and recommended next steps of treatment plan.
Pet owners can add information to the Vetster medical record by uploading photos, videos, documents and past lab reports or medical files to create a chronological timeline of their pet's health history. The Vetster medical record enables veterinarians and pet parents to identify health patterns, track treatment progress, and make connections between recurring symptoms that might indicate an underlying health condition.
Connecting pet care providers with critical information
The no-fee medical record sharing feature is designed to help facilitate better communication, decision-making, and coordinated care between veterinary care providers and pet parents. By providing a centralized source of information veterinarians can quickly understand the pet's health history and ongoing treatments. In urgent situations, having access to medical records allows emergency veterinarians to quickly understand the pet's health status and make critical decisions without delay.
"Being able to access a pet's medical history is crucial for providing a more accurate diagnosis, creating appropriate treatment plans, and reducing negative health outcomes," said Dr. Matt Spiegle, Director of Veterinary Programs and Medical Director at Vetster.
All-in-one pet health management
The latest release is one of many new features Vetster has introduced to take the guesswork out of managing a pet's health. From the launch of its real-time live chat with veterinary technicians which makes it easy for pet owners to ask questions as they arise, to the ability to message a vet up to 48 hours post-appointment, Vetster ensures pet owners are never left without the support they need. In August 2023, the company launched virtual nutrition services in the US in partnership with PetMeds® and Purina® Pro Plan® Veterinary Diets & Supplements, allowing pet parents to receive expert nutrition consultations from the comfort of home alongside convenient home delivery of veterinarian-approved therapeutic food, treats, and supplements.
Vetster's medical records feature is now available to users on both mobile and web app. To learn more, visit vetster.com.
