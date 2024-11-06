Vetster named one of Canada's Companies-to-Watch in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 Program

"Our triple-digit-growth is driven by our scalable, medical platform that enables veterinary experts to build virtual practices complementary to their clinic and to meet pet owners online - anytime, anywhere." Post this

"Vetster makes it easy for millions of pet owners to manage their pet's health by connecting them to thousands of top-rated veterinarians passionate about ensuring our animals thrive," said Bordo. "Our triple-digit-growth is driven by our scalable, medical platform that enables veterinary experts to build virtual practices complementary to their clinic and to meet pet owners online - anytime, anywhere. We are excited to continue advancing pet health globally."

The Companies-to-Watch category is a ranking of Canadian technology companies with the potential to be future Technology Fast 50 category candidates based on their revenue growth percentage over their last three years of operation. This year's winners were required to have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2021 and $2.5-million in 2023.

"These Companies-to-Watch represent the future of Canada's technology landscape, embodying the spirit of innovation, agility, and potential," emphasized Anders McKenzie, the National Technology Fast 50 program leader at Deloitte Canada. "As emerging players in their respective industries, these companies have demonstrated tremendous promise and are poised to make a significant impact in the years to come. With their disruptive ideas, bold visions, and relentless drive, they are challenging the status quo and redefining the boundaries of what is possible. We are excited to watch their journey unfold and witness the transformative impact they will have on Canada's technology ecosystem and beyond."

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's preeminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise -Industry Leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes thriving technology companies in the United STates and Canada in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500 program. Program sponsors for 2024 includes RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity and Lafond. For more information visit www.fast50.ca

About Vetster

Vetster is the world's leading veterinary telehealth and pet care marketplace connecting pet owners with top-rated veterinary professionals. Pet owners use Vetster to speak to veterinary professionals online through video, text or audio chat. Vetster's award-winning marketplace and mobile app empower pet owners to speak with a veterinarian from the comfort of home or while traveling, scheduling appointments any time – 24/7. Create a free account today at vetster.com.

Media Contact

Cerys Goodall, Vetster, 1 6472821181, [email protected], Vetster.com

SOURCE Vetster