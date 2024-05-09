Vetster Recognized As One of the Best Veterinarian Services in Canada by Consumer Choice Award

"This recognition is a testament to the dedicated veterinarians who are choosing Vetster to provide Canadian pet owners with more options to access care," said Cerys Goodall, Chief Operating Officer, Vetster. Post this

For more than 25 years, the Consumer Choice Award has championed business excellence across North America, aiding consumers in making informed purchasing decisions. Based on the independent analysis by prominent market research firms in North America, Vetster is named the sole winner in their category in Toronto Central. Vetster's recognition underscores the company's commitment to empowering pet owners with high-quality care whenever and wherever they need it. Through its digital marketplace platform, Vetster connects pet parents directly with licensed veterinarians of their choice, democratizing access to pet care through innovative technologies.

In addition to connecting pet owners and veterinarians outside of the clinic environment, Vetster is investing in its community. This past year, Vetster and the Toronto Humane Society partnered to revolutionize how pet parents and foster caregivers navigate emergencies and health concerns for new pets. No longer constrained by the need for immediate veterinary visits, adopters can promptly seek expert guidance from Vetster veterinarians, empowering peace of mind and alleviating unnecessary visits and financial burdens. The partnership also extends crucial support to foster parents, ensuring they have around-the-clock access to veterinary services so they can provide optimal care for animals in need. This collaboration enhances the wellbeing of local Toronto pets, pet parents and caregivers - highlighting Vetster's commitment to accessibility, expertise and 24/7 care in modern veterinary medicine.

For pet owners worldwide, Vetster redefines pet care by offering unparalleled accessibility and convenience to pet owners, veterinarians and pets. With thousands of licensed veterinarians serving over 20 species of pets every day, platform users are empowered to access expert care whenever and wherever it's needed. As the company continues to innovate and expand its services, it remains committed to providing comprehensive, expert-led and technology-powered solutions to all.

About Vetster

Vetster is the world's leading veterinary telehealth and pet care marketplace connecting pet owners with top-rated veterinary professionals. Pet owners use Vetster to speak to veterinary professionals online through video, text or audio chat. Vetster's award-winning marketplace and mobile app empower pet owners to speak with a veterinarian from the comfort of home or while traveling, scheduling appointments any time - 24/7. Create a free account today at vetster.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) was established in 1987 and is considered to be the most distinguished award for business excellence in Canada. Consumer Choice Award (CCA) recognizes business excellence by conducting third party market research of both the consumer & business community with statistical accuracy. The research method determines all the service providers, ultimately selects the top ranked companies and establishes the winner within each industry.

