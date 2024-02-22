Vetstream Ltd. and Fear Free LLC Join Forces in a Strategic Alliance to Advance Animal Wellbeing

"By aligning with Fear Free, we can further support our mission by ensuring that emotional well-being is at the forefront of veterinary practice." - Dr. Mark Johnston, CEO of Vetstream Ltd. Post this

Through this alliance, Fear Free Certified Veterinary Practices will be able to add access to Vetstream's library of educational materials: firstly, being able to add the extensive range of client factsheets about the health and welfare of their animals seamlessly on their practice websites, matching the look and feel of the practice's branding. Additionally, Fear Free Certified members will have access to discounts for Vetstream's premier service, Vetlexicon. Fear Free will be endorsing Vetstream's behavioral content and will be working with Vetstream to add additional behavioral content to Vetstream's comprehensive library, and lastly Fear Free will promote Vetstream's Vetelxicon to its audience.

Dr. Mark Johnston, CEO of Vetstream Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "At Vetstream, we are dedicated to providing veterinary professionals with the tools they need to deliver the highest standards of care. In particular we know from usage reports that the client factsheets are very highly used by practices to enable clients to understand more about the health and welfare of their pets. By aligning with Fear Free, we can further support our mission by ensuring that emotional well-being is at the forefront of veterinary practice and enabling Fear Free practices to, not only have the peer reviewed client factsheets on their practice websites, but also having access to Vetlexicon point of care clinical content of more than 25,000 peer reviewed articles, images, videos, sounds and diagnostic trees on the clinical care of dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, ferrets and reptiles."

Randy Valpy, CEO of Fear Free LLC, echoed Dr. Johnston's sentiments, emphasizing the importance of the alliance in advancing animal welfare. "Fear Free is committed to transforming the veterinary experience for pets and their caregivers. Our partnership with Vetstream allows us to leverage cutting-edge resources and reach a wider audience of veterinary professionals, empowering them to prioritize the emotional needs of their patients."

Together, Vetstream Ltd. and Fear Free LLC are poised to drive positive change in the veterinary industry, fostering a culture of compassion and empathy towards animals. Through collaborative initiatives, educational programs, and innovative solutions, they aim to set new standards for excellence in veterinary care worldwide.

About Vetstream:

As an Educational Partner of the World Small Animal Veterinary Association, Vetstream Ltd. is a leading provider of digital clinical references and educational content for veterinary professionals worldwide. With a mission to improve animal health and welfare through accessible, evidence-based resources, Vetstream offers a comprehensive suite of products and services tailored to meet the evolving needs of the veterinary community.

Veterinary professionals can learn more about Vetstream and Vetlexicon by visiting https://www.vetlexicon.com

About Fear Free:

Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.

Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfreepets.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.

Media Contact

