Vetted Acquires Dogiz to Deliver AI-Driven Daily Pet Care at Home with Rewards

AI-driven innovation brings new tools, rewards, and guidance directly to pet parents' phones.
MIAMI, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vetted Pet Health today announced the acquisition of the AI technology assets of Israeli pet-health startup Dogiz, marking a major milestone in its evolution to a fully digital pet wellness platform. This acquisition accelerates the launch of Vetted's new app, set to debut next month, August 2025, which rewards dog parents for consistent at-home routines that support long-term health and well-being.
In March 2025, Vetted pivoted from brick-and-mortar veterinary clinics to tech-enabled, proactive care via a mobile-gamified experience.
Dogiz's AI tools, including the in-app "Dr. Poop" analyzer, share digestive insights, and upcoming features like Dr. Teeth and Dr. Skin will power personalized care, habit tracking, and community support.
"The Dogiz purchase gave us the tech leap needed to deliver credible, engaging care directly into pet parents' hands," said Maya Shaposhnik Cadena, CEO and Founder of Vetted Pet Health. "It fast-tracks our mission to promote pet wellness and reduce the strain of vet visits."
The Vetted app guides dog parents through daily, weekly, and annual health routines. Users earn Care Coins—redeemable for real-world rewards—and get expert-backed, tailored advice based on their pet's unique health and lifestyle. At launch, the app will be free with limited advertising and sponsors. Vetted expects to onboard tens of thousands of users within the first few months.
"Pet parents today expect wellness tools on par with human health," said Danny Djanogly, Co-Founder and CEO of Dogiz. "With Dogiz's AI and Vetted's vision, we're redefining pet care at home."
About Vetted Pet Health
Vetted Pet Health is a digital pet wellness company reimagining how pet parents care for their companions. Formerly a hybrid veterinary brand, Vetted pivoted in 2025 to focus exclusively on preventive, gamified at-home care, promoting healthier pets and more empowered pet parents.
Media Contact: Email: [email protected] - Website: www.vettedpethealth.com
