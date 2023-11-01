Vetted Biz and Lumos Technologies Announce Partnership to Enhance Franchise Lending

"By combining Vetted Biz's expertise in franchising and franchise brand performance with Lumos' performance analytics, we have formed a powerful partnership," said Brett Caines, Co-Founder and CEO of Lumos. Post this

Together, Lumos and Vetted Biz provide a smoother path to financing for franchises with industry benchmarks and key credit performance trends across franchise sectors. The partnership enables financial institutions to build more informed strategic plans for franchise lending with access to data and analytics for historical loan performance, franchise market opportunities, and brand information.

"By combining Vetted Biz's expertise in franchising and franchise brand performance with Lumos' performance analytics, we have formed a powerful partnership," said Brett Caines, Co-Founder and CEO of Lumos. "This collaboration enables banks to understand franchise lending in new ways while improving franchisees access to funding."

In addition to empowering franchises, Lumos and Vetted Biz help financial institutions assess the systemic credit risk associated with a particular franchise sector. The full suite offers a comprehensive view of opportunities and risk within franchise lending.

About Vetted Biz

Vetted Biz is the largest and leading platform for accessible and analytical data on franchises available in the U.S. Its focus is centered on providing unbiased data, ensuring that they can make informed decisions when considering franchise investments and conducting industry analysis. Vetted Biz works to convert analytical data and complex business material into clear, easy-to-understand information that helps individuals decide on the best business opportunities for their future entrepreneurial goals. As a company, Vetted Biz is committed to empowering entrepreneurs, business owners, and individuals in the franchise industry by providing them with the tools they need to succeed. To learn more about Vetted Biz, visit http://www.vettedbiz.com.

About Lumos Technologies

Lumos is an industry-disrupting data analytics company delivering actionable insights, advisory services, and AI-driven technologies with safety and soundness in mind. Backed by expert financial literacy, Lumos provides financial institutions with standardized and automated metrics, powerful decisioning models, and efficient processes with rich, curated data and decades of financial institution literacy at the heart of it all. To learn more about Lumos, visit http://www.lumosdata.com

