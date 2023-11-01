Vetted Biz and Lumos Technologies Announce Partnership to Enhance Franchise Lending

Vetted Biz and Lumos Technologies have announced a strategic partnership aiming to streamline franchise lending. Their collaboration focuses on improving access to capital for franchisees, offering data-driven insights and analytics to financial institutions. By combining their expertise, they aim to provide a comprehensive view of franchise performance, enabling smoother financing and better risk assessment for franchise lending.
WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vetted Biz, the largest franchise data insights platform on the web, and Lumos Technologies (Lumos), an innovative provider of analytics and advisory services for small business lending, have announced a strategic partnership to fuel franchisees' access to capital.
"We are thrilled to partner with Lumos Technologies the removal of financing barriers to fund more franchise ventures faster. This collaboration promises to usher in a new era of franchise financing, ensuring a smoother path to successful franchising," said Patrick Findaro, Managing Partner of Vetted Biz. "Together, we will increase capital access for franchises and enable financial institutions to achieve even greater success in franchise lending."
Together, Lumos and Vetted Biz provide a smoother path to financing for franchises with industry benchmarks and key credit performance trends across franchise sectors. The partnership enables financial institutions to build more informed strategic plans for franchise lending with access to data and analytics for historical loan performance, franchise market opportunities, and brand information.
"By combining Vetted Biz's expertise in franchising and franchise brand performance with Lumos' performance analytics, we have formed a powerful partnership," said Brett Caines, Co-Founder and CEO of Lumos. "This collaboration enables banks to understand franchise lending in new ways while improving franchisees access to funding."
In addition to empowering franchises, Lumos and Vetted Biz help financial institutions assess the systemic credit risk associated with a particular franchise sector. The full suite offers a comprehensive view of opportunities and risk within franchise lending.
About Vetted Biz
Vetted Biz is the largest and leading platform for accessible and analytical data on franchises available in the U.S. Its focus is centered on providing unbiased data, ensuring that they can make informed decisions when considering franchise investments and conducting industry analysis. Vetted Biz works to convert analytical data and complex business material into clear, easy-to-understand information that helps individuals decide on the best business opportunities for their future entrepreneurial goals. As a company, Vetted Biz is committed to empowering entrepreneurs, business owners, and individuals in the franchise industry by providing them with the tools they need to succeed. To learn more about Vetted Biz, visit http://www.vettedbiz.com.
About Lumos Technologies
Lumos is an industry-disrupting data analytics company delivering actionable insights, advisory services, and AI-driven technologies with safety and soundness in mind. Backed by expert financial literacy, Lumos provides financial institutions with standardized and automated metrics, powerful decisioning models, and efficient processes with rich, curated data and decades of financial institution literacy at the heart of it all. To learn more about Lumos, visit http://www.lumosdata.com
Media Contact
Carri Mitchell, Lumos Technologies, 1 9102627996, [email protected]
SOURCE Lumos Technologies
Share this article