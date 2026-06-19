Vettisure Launches to Redefine Healthcare Compliance Intelligence with Cleaner Data, Flexible Access Models, and a Patient-First Mission

SPANISH FORK, Utah, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vettisure today announced its official launch, introducing a modern approach to healthcare compliance intelligence built to meet the evolving needs of healthcare organizations, credentialing entities, consumer reporting agencies (CRAs), and healthcare technology platforms.

Founded by industry veterans with decades of experience in healthcare credentialing and compliance, Vettisure was created to address growing frustration with legacy providers that often deliver noisy data, inflexible pricing, and outdated technology.

"Throughout my career, one thought kept resurfacing: there's got to be another way," said Questin Francis, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vettisure. "Healthcare organizations need more than access to data. They need intelligence they can trust. They need cleaner results, greater transparency, and partners who understand the importance of protecting patients and maintaining compliance. That's why we built Vettisure."

Vettisure provides comprehensive healthcare compliance intelligence designed to support safer staffing decisions and stronger compliance programs. The company's solutions include federal and state exclusion screening, board actions and sanctions, abuse registries, and other critical datasets healthcare organizations rely upon to mitigate risk and maintain regulatory compliance.

Unlike traditional providers that simply aggregate and distribute data, Vettisure focuses on transforming primary-source information into actionable intelligence. The company leverages advanced technologies and expert validation processes to reduce false positives, improve usability, and provide clients with the context needed to make informed decisions.

Key capabilities include:

Comprehensive federal and state exclusion screening

Extensive board action and disciplinary data coverage

Access to underlying board documentation and source records, where available

AI-generated summaries and contextual insights that simplify complex findings

Flexible API, batch, and data lease delivery models

Data-only and fully verified service options

One-time searches and continuous monitoring capabilities

Enterprise-grade security controls designed to meet SOC 2 Type II requirements

Vettisure's flexible commercial approach also differentiates the company from traditional providers. In addition to transaction-based services, Vettisure offers subscription and data lease models that provide organizations with predictable costs and the ability to integrate compliance intelligence more deeply into their operational workflows.

"We believe better data leads to better decisions—and better decisions protect patients," Francis added. "Every credentialing decision represents a moment of trust. By delivering clean, auditable, and actionable intelligence, we're helping organizations strengthen compliance programs, reduce administrative burden, and focus on what matters most: delivering safe, high-quality care."

Healthcare organizations face increasing pressure from regulators, accreditation bodies, and patients to demonstrate robust compliance practices and maintain effective oversight of their workforces. Vettisure was built to help organizations meet those expectations through modern technology, responsive partnership, and a relentless focus on data quality.

To learn more about Vettisure, request a sample report, or schedule a conversation, visit Vettisure.com.

About Vettisure

Vettisure is a healthcare compliance intelligence company providing primary-sourced, auditable, and actionable data to healthcare organizations, credentialing entities, consumer reporting agencies, and healthcare technology platforms. Through comprehensive exclusion screening, board action intelligence, continuous monitoring, and flexible delivery models, Vettisure empowers organizations to make confident decisions, reduce risk, maintain compliance, and protect patients.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Nick Fishman

IQubed Advisors

847 707 8775

Media Contact

Nick Fishman, IQubed Advisors, 1 847 707 8775, [email protected]

SOURCE Vettisure