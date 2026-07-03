Veza Agency Network Appoints Collin Belt as Chief Marketing Officer

Appointment deepens the network's senior leadership as Veza scales its multi-agency model and AI optimization practice.

NEW YORK, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veza Agency Network (VAN), the network behind digital agencies Veza Digital, Shadow Digital, Belt Creative, and Hedrick, today announced the appointment of Collin Belt as Chief Marketing Officer. Belt joined the network through Belt Creative and has served as VP of Growth for the past year. He will now lead marketing strategy across all of VAN's agency brands and WAIO, the network's website AI optimization methodology.

The appointment comes as VAN continues to expand its network of specialized agencies and invest in the leadership to match that growth. Naming a dedicated CMO signals the network's plan to build one demand engine across its brands, rather than run them as separate shops, and to bring marketing leadership in line with where the network is headed.

As CMO, Belt owns brand positioning, demand generation, and marketing operations across the network. He also leads WAIO, VAN's methodology for making client websites discoverable in AI-driven search, as buyers increasingly turn to answer engines and AI assistants over traditional search.

"As the network grows, our leadership has to grow with it," said Stefan Katanic, CEO of Veza Agency Network. "Collin is building systems and running marketing inside our network, and activating him as our CMO for this next phase unlocks our future growth. He sees where marketing is going in the AI era, and that is the leadership this network needs."

"Search is going through the biggest shift of my career," said Collin Belt, Chief Marketing Officer of Veza Agency Network. "Clients used to need to rank on Google. Now they need to get cited by AI, and most agencies have no method for that. We do. My job is to build one demand engine across the whole network and put WAIO at the center of it. We have the brands, the talent, and the methodology. The work now is to scale it."

About Veza Agency Network

Veza Agency Network (VAN) is a network of specialized digital agencies, including Veza Digital, Shadow Digital, Belt Creative, and Hedrick. The network serves B2B and growth companies with web design and development, SEO, and creative capabilities, unified by WAIO, its Website AI Optimization methodology for earning visibility in AI-driven search.

Media Contact

Stefan Katanic, Veza Agency Network, 1 (929) 594-3081, [email protected], https://www.vezanetwork.com

SOURCE Veza Agency Network