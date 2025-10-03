Veza Digital Acquires Belt Creative, Appoints Founder Collin Belt as VP of Growth at Veza Agency Network

"Joining Veza is an exciting new chapter for Belt Creative," said Collin Belt. "We've always been passionate about creating websites that empower businesses to grow, and now I'm thrilled to help drive growth at scale across Veza's entire network of Webflow agencies." Post this

"Collin and the Belt Creative team represent the next generation of Webflow leadership," said Stefan Katanic, CEO of Veza Digital and Veza Agency Network. "This acquisition not only strengthens our creative capabilities but also places Collin in a group-wide leadership role where his growth mindset and proven track record will accelerate the success of every agency in our network."

The acquisition of Belt Creative marks another strategic step in Veza Digital's roll-up strategy to build a blue-chip Webflow agency ecosystem serving enterprise SaaS and global brands. Veza Agency Network now operates multiple leading agencies under its umbrella, driving innovation, scalability, and enterprise adoption of Webflow worldwide.

"Joining Veza is an exciting new chapter for Belt Creative," said Collin Belt. "We've always been passionate about creating websites that empower businesses to grow, and now I'm thrilled to help drive growth at scale across Veza's entire network of Webflow agencies."

With this acquisition, Belt Creative will integrate into Veza Digital's backend operations while continuing to serve clients under its established brand identity.

About Veza Digital

Veza Digital is the premier B2B SaaS Webflow development agency, specializing in brand design, enterprise Webflow solutions, SEO/AEO, and AI-driven website optimization. Veza Agency Network, its parent platform, is building the world's first global Webflow agency network, acquiring and scaling top agencies to serve enterprise clients with unmatched creative and technical expertise.

About Belt Creative

Founded by Collin Belt, Belt Creative is a design-forward Webflow agency that partners with businesses to deliver websites that elevate brands and accelerate growth. Known for creativity, technical excellence, and client success, Belt Creative has become one of the most respected independent agencies in the Webflow ecosystem.

