Veza Digital Acquires Hedrick, Expanding Its Footprint in the Webflow Enterprise Ecosystem

Veza Digital, a leading Certified Webflow Premium Partner, has officially acquired Hedrick, one of the most respected Webflow agencies serving startups and scale-up B2B brands.
TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veza Digital, a leading Certified Webflow Enterprise Partner and growth agency for B2B and SaaS brands, has officially acquired Hedrick, a boutique Webflow studio known for its distinct brand identity, technical prowess, and executional sharpness. This strategic acquisition strengthens Veza's position as one of the fastest-scaling Webflow agencies globally – bringing deeper operational expertise, creative muscle, and sales acceleration capabilities under one roof.
"Hedrick's attention to detail, consistency, and founder-led delivery model made them an immediate fit," said Stefan Katanic, CEO of Veza Digital. "This deal gives us even greater speed and clarity across our Webflow delivery pipeline, and reinforces our mission to become the most trusted Webflow partner in the startup and enterprise space."
Founded by Cole Ryan, Hedrick quickly built a reputation for high-performing Webflow sites and clean design systems, serving early-stage startups and fast-moving B2B teams. Cole will continue on with Veza in a strategic advisory and growth role, supporting positioning, partnerships, and client expansion.
Why This Matters:
Veza Digital expands its creative and technical capacity with Hedrick's design and delivery systems Clients gain deeper access to conversion-focused Webflow builds and growth infrastructure. The combined team will continue to serve SaaS startups, B2B platforms, and funded ventures seeking elite Webflow executions. This move marks Veza Digital's second acquisition in its current expansion cycle, with additional growth-stage partnerships already in development.
About Veza Digital
Veza Digital is a global certified Webflow Enterprise Partner and digital growth agency serving high-growth SaaS and B2B companies. Veza blends brand systems, performance design, and revenue-first digital strategy to help brands grow faster. Clients include WiseDocs, Grata, Kizen, Chili Piper, and Dialectica. The company is actively exploring prospective add-on acquisitions to expand its service offerings and accelerate growth.
About Hedrick
Hedrick is a boutique Webflow studio and Webflow Enterprise Partner focused on delivering performant, scalable sites in Webflow for early-stage startups and high-growth SaaS companies.. Clients include Linktree, Utz Snacks, Arizona State University, Rev.com, Beeper, and more. Now part of the Veza Agency Network, Hedrick brings streamlined systems and startup-ready design firepower to Veza Digital's delivery stack.
For more information, please visit www.vezadigital.com.
Media Contact
Yelena, Veza Digital, 971 553500332, [email protected], www.vezadigital.com
