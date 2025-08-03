Veza Digital Acquires Hedrick, Expanding Its Footprint in the Webflow Enterprise Ecosystem

"Hedrick is one of those rare teams that just gets it," said Stefan Katanic, Founder and CEO of Veza Digital. Post this

Founded by Cole Ryan, Hedrick quickly built a reputation for high-performing Webflow sites and clean design systems, serving early-stage startups and fast-moving B2B teams. Cole will continue on with Veza in a strategic advisory and growth role, supporting positioning, partnerships, and client expansion.

Why This Matters:

Veza Digital expands its creative and technical capacity with Hedrick's design and delivery systems Clients gain deeper access to conversion-focused Webflow builds and growth infrastructure. The combined team will continue to serve SaaS startups, B2B platforms, and funded ventures seeking elite Webflow executions. This move marks Veza Digital's second acquisition in its current expansion cycle, with additional growth-stage partnerships already in development.

About Veza Digital

Veza Digital is a global certified Webflow Enterprise Partner and digital growth agency serving high-growth SaaS and B2B companies. Veza blends brand systems, performance design, and revenue-first digital strategy to help brands grow faster. Clients include WiseDocs, Grata, Kizen, Chili Piper, and Dialectica. The company is actively exploring prospective add-on acquisitions to expand its service offerings and accelerate growth.

About Hedrick

Hedrick is a boutique Webflow studio and Webflow Enterprise Partner focused on delivering performant, scalable sites in Webflow for early-stage startups and high-growth SaaS companies.. Clients include Linktree, Utz Snacks, Arizona State University, Rev.com, Beeper, and more. Now part of the Veza Agency Network, Hedrick brings streamlined systems and startup-ready design firepower to Veza Digital's delivery stack.

For more information, please visit www.vezadigital.com.

Media Contact

Yelena, Veza Digital, 971 553500332, [email protected], www.vezadigital.com

Yelena, Veza Digital, [email protected], www.vezadigital.com

SOURCE Veza Digital