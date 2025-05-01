Veza Digital Appoints Felix Velarde as Board Advisor, Igniting Next Phase of Strategic Growth

"Veza Digital's fearless vision, hustle culture, and drive to set new industry standards are electric," said Felix Velarde. Post this

"We are thrilled to have Felix join the Veza Digital family. His track record in guiding agencies towards significant and sustainable growth is unparalleled. Felix's insights will be instrumental in shaping our trajectory and amplifying our success." - Stefan Katanic, Veza Digital Founder, CEO

Velarde's contributions will focus on strategic advisory across Veza Digital's M&A initiatives, cultural leadership development, and operational scaling, ensuring that Veza not only meets but exceeds its financial and market leadership goals.

"Veza Digital's fearless vision, hustle culture, and drive to set new industry standards are electric," said Felix Velarde. "I am delighted to join a business that embodies the spirit of innovation, ownership and boldness. Working together with Veza's stellar leadership team, I am looking forward to building a powerhouse that reshapes what agencies can achieve."

This appointment further solidifies Veza Digital's commitment to leading with innovation, authority, and fueled growth. With Velarde's guidance, the agency is poised to expand its influence, evolve its service offerings, and cement its status as the elite partner for B2B SaaS companies worldwide.

About Veza Digital

Veza Digital is the premier Webflow and SaaS marketing agency, specializing in creating high-performance marketing websites, SEO ecosystems, and web marketing campaigns that drive tangible growth outcomes. As a Certified Webflow Enterprise Partner, Veza Digital empowers B2B tech companies to transform their websites into their highest-performing marketing assets.

Learn more at www.vezadigital.com.

About Felix Velarde

Felix Velarde is the author of Scale at Speed, an essential guide for agency leaders worldwide, and the founder of 2Y3X, the global agency scaling accelerator. With over three decades of experience, Felix has built, led, and exited multiple agencies and now advises ambitious leadership teams on achieving rapid, sustainable growth. He is a sought-after board advisor, speaker, and thought leader in the fields of strategic development and operational excellence.

Media Contact

Yelena Petic, Veza Digital, 971 0553500332, [email protected], www.vezadigital.com

SOURCE Veza Digital