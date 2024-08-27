vFairs Achieves Key Certifications in Data Security and Privacy Compliance

The Microsoft SSPA and TX-RAMP Level 1 certifications are a testament to vFairs' commitment to ensuring compliance with rigorous data security and privacy standards.

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs, an award-winning event management platform, is proud to announce two significant achievements that underscore our commitment to data security, privacy, and compliance.

vFairs has successfully passed the rigorous Microsoft SSPA (Supplier Security & Privacy Assurance Program) audit, reaffirming our status as a certified Microsoft Supplier for the upcoming year. This accomplishment highlights our ongoing dedication to upholding the highest standards in security and privacy.

vFairs has also earned the prestigious Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program (TX-RAMP) Level 1 Certification for our cloud service product, the vFairs Event Management Platform. This certification recognizes our platform's compliance with stringent state-level security requirements, ensuring that our clients' data is handled with the utmost care and protection.

"We are thrilled to have achieved these certifications, which are a testament to our relentless focus on maintaining the highest standards of data security and privacy," said Muhammad Younas, CEO at vFairs. " As our customers continue to rely on us for their most critical events, these achievements reinforce our commitment to providing a secure and compliant platform that they can trust."

As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, we remain dedicated to maintaining the trust and confidence of our clients through robust security practices. vFairs is also ISO 27001, ISO 27001 SoA and GDPR compliant. You can view our full compliance portfolio here.

