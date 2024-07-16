vFairs Announces Its Premier User Conference DiscoverNext 2024; Happening on August 15th in Toronto

The vFairs User Conference DiscoverNext 2024 will focus on the latest innovations in event technology giving attendees a chance to experience the products in-person.

DALLAS, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs, award-winning event management platform, is hosting the vFairs User Conference DiscoverNext 2024 in Toronto. The event will take place on 15th August, 2024 at Park Hyatt, Toronto, Canada from 9 am to 3 pm. The conference is ideal for event tech experts and enthusiasts eager to network, interact with the latest event technology, understand how AI is impacting events, and learn about upcoming event trends. Interested attendees can book tickets online here. The early bird pricing ends on July 21st, 2024.

vFairs User Conference DiscoverNext 2024 will feature an enlightening session showcasing the latest vFairs product enhancements, real-life success stories from vFairs customers, fireside chats, a friendly debate amongst attendees, a knowledge seminar, and an interesting hands-on session experiencing vFairs event technology.

This year's event has a stellar speaker lineup that includes:

Muhammad Younas , CEO of vFairs

, CEO of vFairs Kristian Buchanan Newman , Vice President, Partnerships & Advancement, National Urban League

, Vice President, Partnerships & Advancement, National Urban League Francine Blume , Former Adjunct Professor, University of Maryland Global Campus

, Former Adjunct Professor, Global Campus Colleen Neubauer , Events Manager, Cadence Design Systems

, Events Manager, Cadence Design Systems Joe Glionna , President, Newcom Media Inc.

, President, Newcom Media Inc. Michael Burns , Chief Revenue Officer, vFairs

, Chief Revenue Officer, vFairs Mariam Botros , CEO, Wounds Canada

, CEO, Wounds Canada Laura Nelson , Regional Director of Marketing, Rothkoff Law Group

, Regional Director of Marketing, Rothkoff Law Group Marvin Lopez , Executive Director, Tulare County Office of Education

"I am looking forward to welcoming event industry professionals at vFairs User Conference DiscoverNext 2024. We will be fostering professional connections and taking a deep dive into what customers have accomplished through their events powered by vFairs. Join us and you will leave with new ideas and tactics to host bigger and better events." said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs.

Join us at vFairs User Conference DiscoverNext 2024. There are limited spots available. Buy tickets before July 21st, 2024 to avail early bird pricing ($299).

About vFairs

vFairs is an all-in-one event management platform that powers in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. Our event technology helps companies worldwide host custom, immersive events, and achieve incredible results. The platform features a virtual events platform and mobile app, each offering immersive virtual venues, advanced networking, world-renowned customer service, and a vast array of features that help you host unforgettable events.

Media Contact

Aatir Abdul Rauf, vFairs, 647-238-5651, [email protected]

Twitter

SOURCE vFairs