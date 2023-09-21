vFairs Announces Third Annual DiscoverNext Conference; Join Virtually On 25th October

The annual conference will include conversations about event management technology centered around individual customer stories and discussions on the latest trends to plan and promote better events in 2024.

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs, the awards-winning event management platform, has announced that the third edition of DiscoverNext will take place on the 25th of October, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST. The virtual conference is tailor-made for event professionals eager to enhance their 2024 event strategy by leveraging the latest that event management technology has to offer. Those interested in attending can register online through the event page.

The virtual conference will feature enlightening live sessions on the latest vFairs product enhancements and showcase real-life success stories from vFairs customers who have effectively supercharged their events with these innovations.

"We are excited to offer our customers and event management professionals a truly insightful experience with DiscoverNext. I'm certain that attendees who join us will leave with a much better grasp on the current industry trends like AI and event mobile apps and unlock the power of our all-in-one event management platform," Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs commented.

The event will be free to attend and hosted through the vFairs event platform, giving attendees the chance to explore the various features vFairs offers, interact with their team of event experts, and understand exactly which features can help them find success at future virtual, in-person, and hybrid events.

Register now to learn more about the future of event technology and prepare an effective event planning and promotion strategy for next year.

About vFairs

vFairs is an all-in-one event management platform that powers in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. Our event technology helps companies worldwide host custom, immersive events, and achieve incredible results. The platform features a virtual events platform and mobile app, each offering immersive virtual venues, advanced networking, world-renowned customer service, and a vast array of features that help you host unforgettable events.

Brianne Snell, vFairs, 5192153854, [email protected], https://www.vfairs.com/

