vFairs Announces Winners from 3rd Annual Eventeer Awards

The Eventeer Awards celebrate the best in events & event tech from the past year.

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs has officially announced the winners from their third annual Eventeer Awards, honoring excellence in events from the year 2023.

The Eventeer Awards awarded winners in events across 28 categories, and all events nominated were hosted with vFairs in the past year. The nominees were determined by a public vote.

The winners for each category were:

Best In-Person Event & Best Mobile App Event: ISA Automation & Leadership Conference by International Society of Automation

Best Virtual Event: ETAP Global Conference by ETap

Best Hybrid Event: Regnology 30th RegTech Convention by Regnology

Best Conference: Caribbean Services Exporters Symposium by Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services

Best Trade Show: VBuildFair by Lynx Exhibitions

Best Summit: Pharmacy Careers Summit 2023 by Raven's Recruitment

Best Hiring Fair: ACCA EU Virtual Careers Fair by ACCA

Best Education Fair: Health Misinformation by Network of the National Library of Medicine

Best Networking Event: GM Expo by General Motors

Best Training Event: Youth Connect by Maxwell Leadership

Best Internal Event: New Caregiver Experience by Cleveland Clinic

Best Non-profit Event: Eco Canada's Virtual Career Fair by Eco Canada

Virtual Career Fair by Best University Event: 8th Tambiz: Next Gen by Far East University

Best Healthcare Event: Living Well With Diabetes by National Diabetes Services Scheme

Best Agency Event & Best Research Event: CARA Unite by Strategic Events

Best Diversity & Inclusion Event: 2nd Annual Break Into Law Conference by Barrier Breakers

Best Tech Industry Event: URG Tech Summit by United Robotics Group

Best Exhibition Experience: Destination Canada 2023 by Government of Canada

Best Use of Gamification: Lundbeck National Meeting by Lundbeck

Best Immersive Event Design: 2023 Virtual International Careers Fair by University of Sydney

Best Out of the Box Event: Steelpointe Yacht & Charter Show/Wings, Wheels & Water by Showpiece Shows

Best High Volume Event: Nestlé Pre-Onboarding Site by Nestlé

Best Event - North America : Statewide PK-12 Educational Employment Fair by Tulare County Office of Education

Best Event - Latin America : Fijatec Virtual by Fijatec

Best Event - EMEA: OT Cybersecurity Summit by International Society of Automation

Best Event - APAC: Living Well With Diabetes by National Diabetes Services Scheme

"We are so grateful to all who nominated themselves, voted for events, and shared in the excitement of our Eventeer Awards this year. A huge congratulations to all of our winners and runners-up," said Muhammad Younas, vFairs CEO. "We look forward to continuing the tradition of celebrating excellence in events for years to come."

About vFairs

vFairs is an all-in-one event management platform for events of all kinds through its powerful event technology. The platform helps organizations around the world manage & host epic events of all kinds including conferences, trade shows, hiring fairs, student events, internal company events and more.

