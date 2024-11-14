vFairs is recognized as a 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Event Technology Platforms

The Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings From End-User Professionals Who Have Experience With the Product or Service

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs, a leading provider of event technology solutions, is excited to share that they were named a Customers' Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Event Technology Platforms. Gartner defines event technology platforms as tools that enable B2B marketers to execute virtual and/or in-person events for external audiences. These platforms provide native capabilities to engage and communicate with prospective attendees, registrants and sponsors, manage logistics, deliver content, and enable attendees to engage with other participants. Out-of-the-box integrations with sales force automation and marketing automation platforms are provided to track engagement. Features and capabilities are provided in a self-service model, with some offering managed service support to run the technology when preferred.

"Being recognized as a 2024 Customers' Choice for event technology platforms is for us a reflection of our commitment to delivering a world-class product with an outstanding customer experience to support it," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "We will continue to innovate to meet the needs of our customers and are grateful for the feedback they share with us on Gartner Peer Insights".

Gartner Peer Insights is a public platform that offers verified, first-hand reviews and ratings of enterprise technology solutions by end-user professionals for end-user professionals. The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that applies a methodology to aggregated Gartner Peer Insights' reviews in a market to provide an overall perspective for IT decision makers.

As of 14 Nov, 2024 vFairs has an Overall Rating of 4.8 out of 5 in the Event Technology Platforms market, based on 202 reviews on Gartner Peer Insights™.

About vFairs

vFairs is an all-in-one event management platform that powers in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. Our event technology empowers companies worldwide to host custom, immersive events and achieve incredible results. The platform features a virtual events platform and mobile app, each offering immersive virtual venues, advanced networking, world-renowned customer service, and many features that help you host unforgettable events.

