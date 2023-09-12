vFairs Named Global Leader Across 7 Major Event Tech Categories in G2's Fall 2023 Reports

vFairs reports earning 131 new badges across 7 event technology categories throughout global regions in G2's newest quarterly reports.

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vfairs, all-in-one event management platform, today announced it has been named a leader, high performer, or best-in-class with 131 badges across markets by G2, a peer-to-peer business software review website which leverages customer feedback to rank the best business software and services.

vFairs has been named a Leader in the following categories:

Virtual Event Platforms

Mobile Event Apps

Event Management Platforms

Event Marketing

Event Networking & Matchmaking

Event Registration & Ticketing

In addition, G2 has named vFairs as a leader in event technology in major global markets including:

Americas

Canada

UK

Europe

MENA

Asia

Latin America

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a best-in-class solution across categories and organizations worldwide through the G2 Fall 2023 reports," says Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "This is our best quarter for accolades yet, and we are committed to continuing to lead across regions worldwide."

vFairs has consistently been recognized Leader in various technology categories quarter-over-quarter since 2020.

About vFairs

vFairs is an all-in-one event management platform that powers in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. Our event technology helps companies worldwide host custom, immersive events, and achieve incredible results. The platform features a virtual events platform and mobile app, each offering immersive virtual venues, advanced networking, world-renowned customer service, and a vast array of features that help you host unforgettable events.

Media Contact

Brianne Snell, vFairs, 5192153854, [email protected], vfairs.com

SOURCE vFairs