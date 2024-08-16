vFairs Successfully Hosts DiscoverNext User Conference 2024 in Toronto

The vFairs User Conference 2024 is one of a series of successful events that the award-winning event management platform has been hosting for their global clientele.

DALLAS, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs, the leading event tech platform, proudly hosted the DiscoverNext User Conference on 15th August 2024 in Toronto. The event brought together industry leaders, event planners, and technology enthusiasts to explore the future of events.

Muhammad Younas, CEO vFairs, kicked off the conference with a keynote session on emerging event industry trends and shared the vFairs product roadmap. It was followed by an interactive session by Micheal Burns, CRO vFairs, with a keen focus on the impact of AI in event planning.

Some valued customers took center stage by sharing their success stories. Attendees participated in hands-on workshops exploring the latest features of the vFairs platform and engaged in fun fireside chats followed by a delicious lunch.

Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs, expressed his gratitude to all participants, stating, "We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to vFairs User Conference 2024. Events like these are essential for fostering shared growth and building invaluable professional relationships. Thank you to everyone who joined us in making this event a success."

vFairs has been dedicated to hosting user conferences for several years, connecting with customers across the globe. We look forward to continuing this tradition in various locations worldwide. For inquiries about our next event, please contact us.

