vFairs Unveils Third Annual Eventeer Awards Nominees, Announces Voting Is Now Open

The annual awards ceremony, celebrating excellence in events, has released a list of all nominees across 28 categories.

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs has announced all of the nominees across 28 categories for their third annual Eventeer Awards. Winners will be determined by a public vote, and will be announced on February 5, 2024.

The Eventeer Awards will celebrate excellence in events from the past year. Nominees will be recognized for hosting best-in-class events through vFairs technology. Many categories from past years have returned, along with new categories such as location-based "Best Event - North America" and the format-based "Best In-Person Event".

"We are excited to celebrate our clients' accomplishments from this past year, while also inspiring organizations to visualize what is possible with event technology as they begin to plan their 2024 events," says Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "The Eventeer Awards are an excellent way to show appreciation for the creative and innovative ways companies are embracing event tech."

Those interested in seeing the full list of nominees and casting their votes can do so through the Eventeer Awards website.

