VGI Medical, LLC Announces The Launch of the new SiJoin® Transfixing Triangular Trabecular Titanium (T4) Implant System, for Sacroiliac Joint Transfixation, at NASS 2023

VGI Medical, LLC announces the launch of the new SiJoin® Transfixing Triangular Trabecular Titanium (T4) Implant System. The SiJoin® T4 System is the next evolution of the successful SiJoin® Transfixing Implant Fusion Device, proven for over 10 years, and will be presented at NASS 2023 in Los Angeles, Booth 2601. VGI's superior engineering and testing has allowed them to design a titanium alloy implant for use in alleviating sacroiliac joint pain and create a simplified process for the surgeon.

LARGO, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VGI Medical, LLC launches the new US FDA 510(k) cleared SiJoin® Transfixing Triangular Trabecular Titanium (T4) Implant System. The transfixing SiJoin® T4 Implant is made from Ti-6AI-4V ELI titanium alloy using an additive manufacturing process, where the porous trabecular construction is engineered to mimic cancellous bone structure. The implant has an engineered lattice design to achieve 500-700 mm pores, and has undergone post processing to create micro and nano surface structures facilitating the proliferation of osteoblast adhesion and bony in-growth. The SiJoin® T4 Implant is engineered with a dual geometric shape designed to be simultaneously positioned within the illium and sacrum, through the respective cortical wall, providing high surface area contact for fixation. The implant is held against rotation via the stabilizer fins positioned between the opposing illium and sacrum surfaces, and the non-circular cross-section of the main body. The patented novel design of the SiJoin® T4 Implant fixes the sacrum and ilium relative to one another, maintaining the anatomical spacing of the SI joint, providing mechanical support by transfixing the SI joint while biologic fusion occurs.