vGrubs Ranks No. 106 on the Inc. 5000, No. 10 Software Company in America

vGrubs, the restaurant delivery management platform, ranked No. 106 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, placing No. 10 among software companies nationwide and No. 14 in New York. Founded in 2021, the company helps restaurant owners consolidate every delivery app into one system, cut commission fees, and make more money from delivery.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vGrubs, the restaurant delivery management platform that helps restaurant owners manage all third-party delivery apps in one place, today announced it has been ranked No. 106 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia. In addition to its overall ranking, vGrubs placed No. 10 among software companies nationwide and No. 14 among all companies in New York.

Founded in New York in 2021, vGrubs helps restaurant owners take control of their online ordering and food delivery business. Its all-in-one Universal Tablet consolidates Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub, and every other food delivery app into one delivery management system, or integrates orders directly into the restaurant's existing POS system, including Toast, Clover, and many others. vDrive, the company's on-demand restaurant delivery service, gives restaurants access to flat-fee delivery drivers that reduce third-party delivery commission fees by up to 50 percent. vGrubs also increases restaurant revenue by recovering money lost to canceled and disputed delivery orders, helps operators launch virtual restaurant brands and ghost kitchens, and provides a dedicated concierge team that manages menu updates, order issues, and delivery portals on the restaurant's behalf. With the help of its AI systems, vGrubs has been able to scale faster, respond to restaurants faster, and make them more profitable.

vGrubs was never just another tech stack. From day one, the company has been obsessed with one thing: making restaurants more money. The technology, one tablet for every delivery app, made owners' lives easier. But profits and returns for restaurants were always the real mission, because that is what mattered most to them.

"This recognition belongs to our team and to the thousands of restaurant owners who trusted us with their delivery business," said Mark Suleman, Founder and CEO of vGrubs. "Restaurants were losing margin and sanity juggling five tablets and rising fees. We built one system that puts them back in control, and this ranking shows how many operators were waiting for exactly that."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance--it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About vGrubs

vGrubs is a New York-based restaurant technology company helping restaurant owners grow delivery sales, reduce commission fees, and increase profits. Its restaurant delivery management platform unifies all third-party delivery apps, including Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub, into a single tablet or POS integration with systems like Toast and Clover. The platform includes vDrive flat-fee restaurant delivery dispatch, revenue recovery for canceled and disputed orders, virtual restaurant brands and ghost kitchen solutions, online ordering tools, and a dedicated restaurant concierge service. Learn more at vgrubs.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Jon Gabb, vGrubs, 1 (855) 5 VGRUBS, [email protected], https://vgrubs.com

SOURCE vGrubs