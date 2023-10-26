VHC Health Selects Vyne Medical to Automate Processes and Optimize Workflows

Through this collaboration, we will provide the health system with solutions to enhance reliability, increase efficiency, and improve financial performance," said Caleb Manscill, Vyne Medical's President. Post this

"By implementing Vyne Medical's innovative automation solutions, we are taking a significant step towards enhancing the efficiency of our healthcare operations, " said Michael Mistretta, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at VHC Health. "This collaboration will empower us to focus more on delivering the highest quality care to our patients while ensuring the seamless management of electronic records and images. VHC Health is committed to providing personalized, exceptional care, and Vyne Medical's expertise aligns with our mission."

"We are excited about our partnership with VHC Health," said Caleb Manscill, Vyne Medical's President. "Our strong belief in the power of automation to improve patient care and streamline healthcare operations fuels our enthusiasm. Through this collaboration, we will provide the health system with solutions to enhance reliability, increase efficiency, and improve financial performance."

Vyne Medical is the trusted choice of more than 800 hospitals and health systems for managing healthcare communications. Discover solutions that optimize operations and improve health system's operational and financial performance at vynemedical.com.

About VHC Health

VHC Health is a 453-bed not-for-profit teaching facility and designated as a Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center and a proud member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network – a national network of independent healthcare organizations. The Hospital was recognized as a 2021 Top Teaching Hospital by The Leapfrog Group and in 2022 was selected for an 11th consecutive Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award™ and a 21st consecutive 'A' grade from The Leapfrog Group. VHC Health is committed to being both the best health system and the best workplace in the Washington, DC metro area.

About Vyne Medical

Vyne Medical is a recognized industry leader in end-to-end health information exchange and electronic healthcare communication management. The company's robust technology platforms facilitate and automate the electronic capture, storage, and submission of healthcare data in virtually any form – voice, fax, image, data or electronic document. Vyne Medical's solutions Connect Disconnected Data® to close gaps in documentation and improve the continuum of care through a more complete and fully accessible patient record. Outcomes include improved financial strength, operational performance and patient experience. For more information, visit vynemedical.com.

