VHCA-VCAL Names Lauren Friedman Assisted Living Administrator of the Year

The Assisted Living Administrator of the Year Award recognizes outstanding statewide leadership among Virginia's assisted living administrators actively employed by a current VHCA-VCAL member center.

Lauren has almost 20 years of experience in the senior living industry and has served as an Executive Director since 2017. This award celebrates her success as a champion and leader in the assisted living profession and her commitment to creating strong community connections to better serve residents.

Friedman actively contributes to the assisted living profession. She served on the VCAL Standards for ALF Review Workgroup, and currently chairs the VCAL Committee, ensuring regulatory compliance and resident well-being.

"Lauren Friedman's achievements go beyond numbers." Said Phill Barklow, President, Experience Senior Living. "She is a visionary leader who fosters growth, collaboration, and resident-centered care. Her dedication to the industry and her community makes her a highly deserving candidate for the Assisted Living Administrator of the Year Award."

About Experience Senior Living:

Experience Senior Living is a full-service, vertically integrated owner, developer and operator of active adult, independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. We are reimagining senior housing by leveraging our vast experience to seamlessly integrate strategic, operational, and human-centered aspirations. We translate those experiences to create new and inspiring models of care focused on hospitality, which are responsive to residents' needs and centered around holistic wellness and engagement with a broader community. Experience drives everything we do, and our team of dynamic professionals is fueled by their passion for empowering individuals to lead enriching lives at every stage of their journey. Experience Senior Living is based in Denver, with communities operating or under development in seven states: Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington. Visit www.experiencesrliving.com

About VHCA-VCAL

The Virginia Health Care Association and the Virginia Center for Assisted Living (VHCA-VCAL) is a member-driven organization dedicated to advocating for and representing the interests of over 360 Virginia nursing and assisted living facilities and the residents and patients they serve through the selfless efforts of dedicated care-giving staff. VHCA-VCAL is the Commonwealth's largest association representing long term care. Visit www.vhca.org for more information.

