VI Accepting VIABILITY PVC Recycling Grant Applications

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Launching the second year of post-consumer PVC recycling grants, the Vinyl Institute (VI), today announced it is accepting applications for its next round of its VIABILITY grants. Applications are due February 9, 2024. Established in January of 2023, VIABILITY is a first-of-its-kind recycling grant program dedicated to advancing post-consumer PVC recycling nationwide. The grant program is made possible through funding from four PVC resin manufacturers in the U.S. (Formosa, Oxy, Shintech, and Westlake) who have committed $3 million dollars over three years.

"Our first year of VIABILITY was a testament to our industry's commitment to increasing PVC post-consumer recycling," said Ned Monroe, president and CEO of the VI. "We encourage innovators and visionaries to join us in this effort."

To date, the VI has committed $1.67 million in funding to 16 projects. For more information on VIABILITY and to apply, visit https://www.vinylinfo.org/recycling/.

About VIABILITY:

In January 2023, the Vinyl Institute launched VIABILITY, a first-of-its-kind, industry-wide recycling grant program aimed at accelerating post-consumer PVC recycling across the country. The grant program makes available up to $1 million in funds per year over three years from four PVC resin manufacturers in the U.S. (Formosa, Oxy, Shintech, and Westlake). Individual grants issued through VIABILITY are available to qualifying industry collaborations such as trade associations, material recovery facilities, construction and demolition waste facilities, recyclers, or colleges and universities in amounts up to $500,000.

About The Vinyl Institute

The Vinyl Institute (VI), founded in 1982, is a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomer, vinyl additives, and modifiers. The VI works on behalf of its members to promote the benefits of the world's most versatile plastic, used to make everything from PVC piping to flooring, roofing and vinyl siding. The vinyl industry in the United States employs over 350,000 highly skilled employees at nearly 3,000 facilities and generates an economic value of $54 billion. For more information, visit vinylinfo.org.

