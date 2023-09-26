VI Accepting VIABILITY PVC Recycling Grants Applications

Applications due October 15, 2023, for post-consumer PVC recycling grant requests.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Vinyl Institute (VI), a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, today announced it is accepting applications for its VIABILITY grant program. Applications are due October 15, 2023. Established in January of 2023, VIABILITY is a first-of-its-kind recycling grant program dedicated to advancing post-consumer PVC recycling nationwide. The grant program is made possible through funding from four PVC resin manufacturers in the U.S. (Formosa, Oxy, Shintech, and Westlake) who have committed $3 million dollars for the next three years.

"The work accomplished by our inaugural VIABILITY grantees over the past year has been impressive, driving significant advancements in post-consumer PVC recycling," said Ned Monroe, president and CEO of the Vinyl Institute. "With the launch of the third round of grant applications, we are calling on industry innovators and visionaries to join us in this industry effort to accelerate post-consumer PVC recycling."

To date, the VI has committed more than $460,000 in grants for PVC post-consumer recycling efforts including: Chemical Film and Fabrics Association/Vinyl Roofing Division, Every Shelter, Kelly Green Board, LLC, Norwich Plastics/Rochester Regional Health System, Oregon State University, and the Vinyl Siding Institute/Vinyl Siding Recycling Coalition.

For more information on VIABILITY and to apply, visit https://www.vinylinfo.org/recycling/.

About VIABILITY:

In January 2023, the Vinyl Institute launched VIABILITY, a first-of-its-kind, industry-wide recycling grant program aimed at accelerating post-consumer PVC recycling across the country. The grant program makes available up to $1 million in funds per year over the next three years from four PVC resin manufacturers in the U.S. (Formosa, Oxy, Shintech, and Westlake). Individual grants issued through VIABILITY are available to qualifying industry collaborations such as trade associations, material recovery facilities, construction and demolition waste facilities, recyclers, or colleges and universities in amounts up to $500,000.

About The Vinyl Institute

The Vinyl Institute (VI), founded in 1982, is a U.S. trade association representing the leading manufacturers of vinyl, vinyl chloride monomer, vinyl additives, and modifiers. The VI works on behalf of its members to promote the benefits of the world's most versatile plastic, used to make everything from PVC piping to flooring, roofing and vinyl siding. The vinyl industry in the United States employs over 350,000 highly skilled employees at nearly 3,000 facilities and generates an economic value of $54 billion. For more information, visit vinylinfo.org.

