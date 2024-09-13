Vi Senior Living Honored Among The Best WorkPlaces In Aging Services™ 2024 By Fortune And Great Place To Work®

"We are committed to fostering a workplace where our team members can thrive and grow, and we are honored to be acknowledged by Great Place to Work® for our efforts," said Gary Smith, President and CEO of Vi. Post this

"Achieving this recognition once again highlights our unwavering dedication to excellence in the senior living industry," said Gary Smith, President and CEO of Vi. "Our employees are at the heart of our success, and their feedback is a testament to the supportive and dynamic purpose-driven work environment we strive to maintain. We are committed to fostering a workplace where our team members can thrive and grow, and we are honored to be acknowledged by Great Place to Work® for our efforts."

In 2024, 87% of Vi's employees recognized the company as a great place to work, 9 percentage points higher than the average Great Place to Work® surveyed companies. As a leader in employee development, Vi offers employees a wide range of training and development programs, including tuition reimbursement, free language training, an array of company-paid certification courses, and robust leadership development programs.

Over the past year, Vi has continued to refine its employee communications platform, ViHive, to ensure real-time communication, connectivity, and engagement are a priority across its 3,000 staff members in all Vi departments, communities, and care centers nationwide. ViHive has revolutionized communication within Vi, critical for fostering alignment across the organization, and a strong sense of community and shared purpose for employees.

As the only company culture award in the U.S. based on fair treatment of employees, Great Place to Work® evaluates companies on their ability to create high-trust, high-performance environments. Decades of research have demonstrated that workplaces that meet this criteria benefit from higher levels of revenue, innovation, customer and patient satisfaction, employee engagement, organizational agility, and more. This evaluation ensures a positive experience for all employees, regardless of race, gender, age, disability status, or any other characteristic.

To learn more about career opportunities at Vi, please visit jobs.viliving.com.

About Vi

Headquartered in Chicago, Vi Senior Living operates 10 continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) across the United States. Blending the best of a five-star resort lifestyle with senior living, Vi communities provide residents with independent living as well as a continuum of care on-site, including assisted living, memory support and skilled nursing should the need arise. With more than 30 years of experience as the owner and operator of residential communities for older adults, Vi continues to work toward providing quality environments, services, and programs to enrich the lives of those they serve.

About the Best Workplaces for Aging Services™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Aging Services by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more 140,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the aging services industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

About Activated Insights

Activated Insights (an HCP company) is the senior care division of Great Place to Work and provides employee and resident surveys to aging services provides. Through HCP's recent acquisition of Activated Insights and Pinnacle Quality Insight, Activated Insights now provides the largest data set in post-acute care, along with training and reputation management. With an expertise in senior care, Activated Insights is committed to transforming the aging experience by impacting the lives of seniors, families, staff, and others in senior care through research, data, and technology.

