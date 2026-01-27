VI Senior Living Introduces Vista 360 Well-Being, a Multidimensional Wellness and Lifestyle Program Redefining Modern Retirement and Aging Well

"Today's seniors are rewriting the rules of aging. They seek autonomy, inspiration and meaningful connection... Vista was created to meet that moment. It's not a program layered on top of daily life, it's a philosophy that informs everything we do." Post this

Vista 360 Well-Being represents a fundamental evolution in Vi's approach to wellness—one that extends far beyond traditional fitness or activity programming. Rather than viewing well-being as a single dimension of life, Vista takes a panoramic approach to good living, intentionally shaping daily experiences, environments and connections that support emotional fulfillment, social connection and personal freedom, empowering residents to live with purpose and vitality.

"Today's seniors are rewriting the rules of aging," said Gary Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vi. "They seek autonomy, inspiration and meaningful connection, and they expect the places they live to evolve alongside them. Vista was created to meet that moment. It's not a program layered on top of daily life, it's a philosophy that informs everything we do."

Vista was developed through deep resident engagement, cross-organizational collaboration and a research study of more than 2,000 Baby Boomers ages 68 and older examining attitudes and expectations around aging and retirement. The research revealed a clear shift toward prioritizing physical and mental well-being as the foundation for a fulfilling life, alongside a desire for new and diverse experiences that foster connection, curiosity and continued engagement with the world beyond the community. The result is a future-focused framework that supports physical, cognitive and emotional well-being while offering flexible, enriching experiences and lifelong learning opportunities that honor individuality, curiosity and personal agency.

Vista 360 Well-Being is supported by three strategic pillars: Empower, Elevate and Enliven.

Empower centers on choice and flexibility, giving residents greater control over how they spend their time through personalized experiences, resident-led initiatives and thoughtful planning, creating an environment where everyone feels welcomed, heard and encouraged to participate in ways that feel authentic to them.

Elevate fosters growth and discovery at every age through best-in-class amenities, expert staff and curated programs intentionally designed to be inclusive, engaging a wide range of interests, abilities and perspectives while inspiring continued learning, creativity and exploration.

Enliven brings the community to life through a consistent culture of inclusion that cultivates meaningful connections, friendships and shared experiences, strengthening a sense of belonging, enjoyment and social connection every day.

As a continuing care retirement community operator, Vi is uniquely positioned to support this approach, pairing an active, independent lifestyle with the reassurance of on-site care should residents' needs change over time.

Vista's philosophy comes to life through a suite of Signature Experiences: Vista Explore, Vista Enrich and Vista Discover. These immersive, resident-driven offerings turn everyday moments into opportunities for discovery and fulfillment.

Vista Explore transforms travel into a journey of connection and curiosity. Through thoughtfully curated local excursions, ranging from museum tours and cultural performances to culinary adventures, as well as once-in-a-lifetime domestic and international journeys in partnership with Orbridge, each experience is designed to meet residents at their own pace while reflecting individual interests and fostering shared memories and meaningful connections.

Developed through Vi Living's partnerships with leading brain health experts, including the Pacific Neuroscience Institute, Vista Enrich brings an evidence-based approach to cognitive vitality by integrating research across neuroscience, nutrition and lifestyle practices. Residents have access to a range of offerings such as brain health education and coaching, stress management workshops, exergaming, mindfulness practices and brain-healthy cooking experiences, all designed to support mental sharpness and long-term well-being.

Through Vista Discover, lifelong learning is elevated through hands-on demonstrations, lectures, behind-the-scenes experiences and immersive workshops led by experts across culinary arts, culture, fitness, technology and wellness. These offerings encourage residents to explore new passions, deepen existing interests and continue building skills, often without ever leaving the community.

"Our residents were not just an audience for this work - they were collaborators," said Steven Fowler, VP Operations of Vi. "Their curiosity, energy and desire to keep growing informed every decision we made. Vista reflects what they told us matters most: a broader view of independence, social connections and the freedom to live each day with intention."

Vista 360 Well-Being officially launches across all Vi Living communities in January 2026 and will be introduced through a week-long series of resident experiences and celebrations that bring the platform to life. Beyond launch, Vista will continue to evolve through ongoing resident feedback, local innovation and strategic partnerships—ensuring Vi Living communities remain at the forefront of aging well.

