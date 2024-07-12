Via Croatia Created the First Floating Pickleball Court in the Adriatic Sea

Pickleball fans can rejoice as the first-ever floating pickleball court hits the Adriatic Sea, custom built by luxury destination experts and yacht charter company Via Croatia.

Take a peek at the incredible photos and drone video on YouTube.

Assemble your pickleball team for a trip to Croatia on your very own yacht and pickleball court. The newly refurbished Aretha yacht is outfitted with 15 cabins and 12 crew, so 30 players and friends make this a perfect retreat for a little friendly competition on the sea. With custom yacht charters, you call the shots!

The court is anchored down, so you can securely play and enjoy the incredible backdrop of crystal clear blue waters and fellow travelers zipping by on jet skis. Aretha comes fully loaded with plenty more water toys like jet skis, a water slide, Seabob, wakeboard, Jacuzzis, kayaks, yacht pool and more. After the water fun, kick back to watch a movie in your own cinema, get a massage or feast on some freshly cooked seafood with cocktails at sunset.

There's plenty more in the Via Croatia fleet for all types of trips from couples to large groups with multiple yachts for the ultimate family reunion. Via Croatia will connect you with your personal travel advisor to customize your island-hopping journey to the Adriatic gem. Ace your next vacation in Croatia by using a travel expert to juggle all the balls for you.

About Via Croatia

Founded in 2002, Via Croatia is the premiere luxury Croatia partner to travel advisors. Procuring bespoke itineraries in Croatia and beyond, Via Croatia provides unparalleled access and a curated folio of yachts, taking clients from local ports to hidden islands as well as surrounding Montenegro, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Slovenia, and Albania. As the luxury supplier in the region, travelers are able to connect many incredible destinations and experience the Via way.

