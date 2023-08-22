Via Positiva Teams with Houston Recovery Center to Establish Sobering Center into Overall National Continuum of Care

Houston Recovery Center's engagement and early intervention model, coupled with 18 months of clinical and peer-led care management, coordinates care, reduces silos, improves outcomes, provides hope, reduces costs, and transforms lives. As Houston Recovery Center celebrates its ten-year mark, it has a track record of serving over 43,000 unique clients, significantly reducing public intoxication arrests, reducing homelessness, and guiding both insured and indigent clients to recovery and overall healthier lives.
ANGEL FIRE, N.M., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Angel Fire, New Mexico August 22, 2023 – Via Positiva, a national behavioral health training and technical assistance company headquartered in Angel Fire, New Mexico, today announced its partnership with Houston Recovery Center in Houston, Texas. "Via Positiva identifies local and regional providers that can serve as national models for innovative and effective care for substance use issues and mental health challenges. Houston Recovery Center provides a proven template for engagement, retention, effectiveness, and efficiency at the intersection of substance use disorder, social determinants of health, public intoxication, and homelessness that are negatively impacting so many of our cities and towns across the country. Its relational, evidence-based model provides a path for people with problematic use who have been referred by hospitals, criminal justice and street outreach, community organizations, or picked up by law enforcement for public intoxication and diverted from jail to the recovery center avoiding an arrest record. As a substance use recovery hub, Houston Recovery Center's care management model provides access to resources across the community, so the goals defined by the clients are supported and worked toward as a team in partnership with program staff," said Jim Clarkson, President of Via Positiva. Clarkson goes on to say, "In my years of working with hundreds of treatment providers across the country, I have rarely seen a more humane, compassionate, and successful model to engage and support clients longer term, truly meeting them where they are and helping them get where they want to be. In my view, in the current behavioral health epidemic landscape, this unique model should be scaled and offered in every city, county, and community around the country. Houston Recovery Center's data speaks for itself. Watching the Houston Recovery team in action, and the hopeful responses of clients, speaks to the soul and the reality that no one is too far down the scale to recover." Insurers, corporations, regulatory funders, local, county and state governments, philanthropic organizations, accreditation bodies and investors should be aware of and consider this model and Via Positiva is gratified and privileged to help facilitate the avenues for broader partnership and implementation.
Houston Recovery Center data shows that Public Intoxication arrests were reduced by a staggering 98%. In 2012 there were 15,357 Public Intoxication arrests in Houston (the year prior to the sobering center opening). In 2022 there were 264. Houston Recovery Center's data also tracks arrest history, homeless status, mental health status, trauma history, income, employment history and insurance status, along with many other key indicators of recovery and recovery capital.
Leonard Kincaid, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Houston Recovery Center, believes that "change begins at the heart". He shares that "HRC began as a jail diversion program for public intoxication delivering sobering services. Frequently returning clients led us to design and deliver long-term, client-driven substance use recovery programming. Now we have become a Community HUB that addresses problematic substance use. Our approach is based on a Recovery Management framework that identifies the problem, engages the person, stabilizes their substance use, and supports long-term social reintegration. This approach capitalizes on our staff's lived experience and our agency culture of compassion, dignity, and respect. It also integrates whole-person care while addressing a broad range of social services. We have grown to serve men and women from all walks of life, all demographics, multiple cultures, professional careers and ages---from younger, college-aged students to adults who are older." Houston Recovery Center has released its Ten-Year Impact Report, which can be found on its website at www.Houstonrecoverycenter.org. To learn more, please join us for a national webinar presentation:
Sobering Centers in the Continuum of Care: Houston Recovery Center's Ten-Year Impact Report. A Roadmap for Success. Thursday, September 28, 2023, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. CDT. Register Here.
Or place: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIlcOGrrTksGd2gzY-2tXp1xGIMXDdkMiQZ in your browser to register. There is one CEU provided through the New Mexico Counseling and Therapy Practice Board.
About Houston Recovery Center
Houston Recovery Center (HRC) was launched in 2013 in Houston, Texas, to develop and operate a law enforcement diversion program. The Sobering Center delivers this program by receiving and monitoring intoxicated people as they safely sober up. The recovery process can include a series of treatment, healthcare, housing, and social services offered by independent specialty providers. These providers often operate in silos, so their services are not linked nor delivered as a continuum of care. Houston Recovery Center's frequent clients, many with complex profiles, lack the resource capacity and behavioral capability to navigate and enroll in a series of independent services on their own. In response, HRC designed Partners in Recovery, a recovery care management program pairing six months of case management with 18 months of peer support. HRC's "recovery team" creates a recovery plan based on client-defined goals. Services are linked together in a continuum using transportation and "warm handoffs" to deliver a system of care. The overarching goal is to improve successful access to appropriate care resulting in increased rates of sustained stabilization and a better quality of life.
About Via Positiva
Via Positiva is a practice of behavioral health executives dedicated to helping behavioral health and other human service providers navigate the healthcare landscape toward becoming fiscally strong, sustainable, integrated, and clinically and culturally excellent. www.ViaTiva.com
