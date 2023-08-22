Via Positiva Teams with Houston Recovery Center to Establish Sobering Center into Overall National Continuum of Care

Houston Recovery Center's engagement and early intervention model, coupled with 18 months of clinical and peer-led care management, coordinates care, reduces silos, improves outcomes, provides hope, reduces costs, and transforms lives. As Houston Recovery Center celebrates its ten-year mark, it has a track record of serving over 43,000 unique clients, significantly reducing public intoxication arrests, reducing homelessness, and guiding both insured and indigent clients to recovery and overall healthier lives.

ANGEL FIRE, N.M., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Angel Fire, New Mexico August 22, 2023 – Via Positiva, a national behavioral health training and technical assistance company headquartered in Angel Fire, New Mexico, today announced its partnership with Houston Recovery Center in Houston, Texas. "Via Positiva identifies local and regional providers that can serve as national models for innovative and effective care for substance use issues and mental health challenges. Houston Recovery Center provides a proven template for engagement, retention, effectiveness, and efficiency at the intersection of substance use disorder, social determinants of health, public intoxication, and homelessness that are negatively impacting so many of our cities and towns across the country. Its relational, evidence-based model provides a path for people with problematic use who have been referred by hospitals, criminal justice and street outreach, community organizations, or picked up by law enforcement for public intoxication and diverted from jail to the recovery center avoiding an arrest record. As a substance use recovery hub, Houston Recovery Center's care management model provides access to resources across the community, so the goals defined by the clients are supported and worked toward as a team in partnership with program staff," said Jim Clarkson, President of Via Positiva. Clarkson goes on to say, "In my years of working with hundreds of treatment providers across the country, I have rarely seen a more humane, compassionate, and successful model to engage and support clients longer term, truly meeting them where they are and helping them get where they want to be. In my view, in the current behavioral health epidemic landscape, this unique model should be scaled and offered in every city, county, and community around the country. Houston Recovery Center's data speaks for itself. Watching the Houston Recovery team in action, and the hopeful responses of clients, speaks to the soul and the reality that no one is too far down the scale to recover." Insurers, corporations, regulatory funders, local, county and state governments, philanthropic organizations, accreditation bodies and investors should be aware of and consider this model and Via Positiva is gratified and privileged to help facilitate the avenues for broader partnership and implementation.