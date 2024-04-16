VIANI Watch Company Introduces Premier Solar-Powered Collection, Featuring Hindi Numerals for the First Time in the US Market

Founder Sunny Bhathela joins innovation and sustainability with a historic perspective

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIANI Watch Company proudly unveils its groundbreaking premier solar collection, marking a significant opportunity to blend high style with cultural representation at a reasonable cost. Designed by the CEO and his team of Swiss watchmakers, these exquisite timepieces not only honor the rich heritage of the Hindi numerical system but also offer unmatched accuracy and precision, rivaling even the highest-end watches on the market.

Founded by CEO and CCO Sunny Bhathela in 2022, VIANI Watch Company introduces the only timepieces adorned with Hindi numerals in the US market, offering unparalleled representation and cultural significance to consumers worldwide. This endeavor was a labor of love for Bhathela, driven by his passion to create a timepiece that celebrates his culture and heritage.

For the first time in the market, consumers can embrace their heritage and wear a watch featuring the Hindi numeral system, a monumental moment for cultural representation in the fashion industry. The Hindi Numeral System, credited for the earliest implementation of the number zero, has played a pivotal role in shaping human civilization, making its debut to the North American market on VIANI's premier solar collection a historic occasion.

"The VIANI collection is a culmination of ideas that are important to me. I believe that sustainability can be innovative and fashionable. The Hindi numerals are a nod not only to my South Asian heritage but also to the beauty and cultural significance of the Hindi Numeral system," said CEO Sunny Bhathela.

VIANI Watch Company's Premier Collection features solar-powered watches that utilize light energy, including indoor fluorescent light and outdoor sunlight, to generate power. Unlike traditional battery-powered, or even other solar-powered watches, that require frequent battery replacements, VIANI solar-powered watches never require a battery change. By choosing a VIANI timepiece, consumers can contribute to the preservation of the environment while enjoying a reliable and fashion-forward accessory.

VIANI Watch Company's Premier Collection is priced from $340 USD, making it an accessible option for consumers seeking both style and sustainability. With its fusion of culture, history, and modern technology, VIANI offers a unique selection of timepieces that cater to diverse tastes and preferences.

For more information about VIANI Watch Company and to explore the premier solar collection, visit vianiwatches.com or follow @viani_watches on Instagram.

About VIANI Watch Company:

VIANI Watch Company is an independently owned watch company founded in New York, NY, by CEO and CCO Sunny Bhathela in 2022. Committed to bringing South Asian representation to the watch market, VIANI offers a unique selection of timepieces powered exclusively by indoor and outdoor light. With its incorporation of Hindi numerals, VIANI celebrates the rich cultural heritage of South Asia while promoting sustainability and innovation in the timekeeping industry.

Media Contact

Sunny Bhathela, VIANI Watch Company, 888-888-8888, [email protected], https://www.vianiwatches.com/

SOURCE VIANI Watch Company