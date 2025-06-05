Viant Eye Introduces LINK: Powering Next-Generation Mortgage Standards

MISMO® and Viant Eye debut a groundbreaking new era of mortgage standards management with the release of Reference Model 3.6.1, delivered via Viant Eye's LINK platform and transforming how the industry creates, distributes, and adopts data standards.

HOUSTON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viant Eye, in partnership with MISMO®, the real estate finance industry's standards organization, announced a major leap forward in how mortgage industry data standards are developed and released. The new MISMO Reference Model Version 3.6.1 was delivered using Viant Eye's LINK Standards Management Platform, marking the first time a complete, synchronized set of new MISMO artifacts has been published in a single, coordinated release.

This shift represents a transformative upgrade from the traditional approach, which relied on spreadsheets and manual processes that often extended release cycles over multiple years. With LINK, the full suite of artifacts, including schema files, API toolkit components, and newly introduced unique identifiers, can now be delivered within weeks, significantly reducing time to market while preserving MISMO's rigorous quality standards.

"This synchronized release represents a fundamental shift in how mortgage industry standards are managed and distributed," Viant Eye Director of Product Strategy Chris Trujillo said. "This isn't just a technological upgrade—it's a fundamental reimagining of how we create, manage, and implement the standards that power mortgage transactions across America."

Technology Breakthrough

The LINK platform replaces outdated manual workflows with an automated, centralized system that enhances speed and consistency across releases. Key improvements include the following:

Automated Build Process. Transforms 50+ manual operations into a streamlined workflow

Centralized Data Architecture. Unifies all standards information into a single authoritative database

Integrated Change Management. Automates validation and merging of changes into the model

The 3.6.1 Reference Model includes enhancements that support credit modernization, appraisal procurement, reverse mortgage origination, housing counseling data exchange, and new SMART Doc® specifications. Faster release cycles, planned for twice per year, enable organizations to align their technology roadmaps with evolving regulatory requirements and adopt standardized solutions more quickly, reducing the need for costly, proprietary workarounds.

This milestone is expected to accelerate standardization across the mortgage industry, which will enhance interoperability, cut compliance costs, and enable more responsive technology adoption for lenders, servicers, tech providers, title companies, and government agencies.

The Reference Model 3.6.1 package is now available to MISMO members through MISMO's Connect Collaboration Site. Select components are also accessible to non-members via the public MISMO website. Work is already underway on the next release, Version 3.6.2, targeted for later this year.

