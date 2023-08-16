Viant Eye Releases First SMART Doc Version 3 Verifiable profile Plug-in Platform for Title and Mortgage Industry

Our vision is to empower the future of the mortgage industry, by enabling industry platforms to pivot towards electronic mortgage transactions that fully leverage SMART Docs. Tweet this

"Our team at Viant Eye is excited to lead the efforts in SMART Doc development and introduce the first SMART Doc platform that elevates non- SMART Doc platforms towards the next generation of mortgage documents," said Partner Chris Trujillo. "Our vision is to empower the future of the mortgage industry, by enabling industry platforms to pivot towards electronic mortgage transactions that fully leverage SMART Docs."

With this development, Viant Eye fortifies its role as a leading innovator in the mortgage industry, effectively bridging the gap between traditional industry platforms and the world of eMortgages. The V3 SMART Doc generation and validation platform is set to streamline antiquated processes, heralding a new era of compliance, efficiency, and innovation.

About Viant Eye

Viant Eye LLC, a leading technology company, specializes in developing state-of-the-art platforms for the mortgage and title industry. As proud members of MISMO, the team, comprised of technology leaders with over 50 years of combined experience, builds products grounded in the latest industry standards, driving innovation and efficiency across the mortgage lifecycle. With a keen focus on electronic mortgage transactions and SMART Doc, Viant Eye is committed to revolutionizing the industry's operations. Their innovative, experience-backed solutions ensure compliance, streamline processes, and reduce fraud through cutting-edge SMART Doc, QC, and compliance technologies.

Additional information about Viant Eye and its SMART Doc Plug-in can be found at www.vianteye.com or through the listed media contact.

Chris Trujillo, Viant Eye LLC, 1 608-616-9595, [email protected], www.vianteye.com

