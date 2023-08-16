Viant Eye Releases First SMART Doc Version 3 Verifiable profile Plug-in Platform for Title and Mortgage Industry

Viant Eye announces its MISMO V3 SMART Doc generation and validation platform, designed to transform the mortgage industry with enhanced efficiency and compliance, enabling non-SMART Doc platforms to generate and accept SMART Docs in line with the latest MISMO standards.
HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viant Eye, a leading technology innovator in the mortgage and title industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of 'TrueFile' - its V3 SMART Doc® generation and validation platform. TruFile is set to transform mortgage transactions, introducing new levels of efficiency and compliance to the sector. The platform replaces traditional documents – documents that need to be scanned, keyed-in, and/or verified - with data and the document view in one package which instead ensures that the document always reflect accurate data that can easily be auto-verified and controlled from origination to recording.
TruFile is an integration solution that enables customers to generate and/or receive MISMO V3 compliant eNotes and SMART Docs into their systems. With the company's continued participation in critical initiatives within MISMO and the eMortgage space, and with some of the Viant Eye team having led the efforts on the build-out on leading eVaults in use today, the founders saw the need for a MISMO compliant SMART Doc plug-in for the industry.
"Our team at Viant Eye is excited to lead the efforts in SMART Doc development and introduce the first SMART Doc platform that elevates non- SMART Doc platforms towards the next generation of mortgage documents," said Partner Chris Trujillo. "Our vision is to empower the future of the mortgage industry, by enabling industry platforms to pivot towards electronic mortgage transactions that fully leverage SMART Docs."
With this development, Viant Eye fortifies its role as a leading innovator in the mortgage industry, effectively bridging the gap between traditional industry platforms and the world of eMortgages. The V3 SMART Doc generation and validation platform is set to streamline antiquated processes, heralding a new era of compliance, efficiency, and innovation.
About Viant Eye
Viant Eye LLC, a leading technology company, specializes in developing state-of-the-art platforms for the mortgage and title industry. As proud members of MISMO, the team, comprised of technology leaders with over 50 years of combined experience, builds products grounded in the latest industry standards, driving innovation and efficiency across the mortgage lifecycle. With a keen focus on electronic mortgage transactions and SMART Doc, Viant Eye is committed to revolutionizing the industry's operations. Their innovative, experience-backed solutions ensure compliance, streamline processes, and reduce fraud through cutting-edge SMART Doc, QC, and compliance technologies.
More Information
Additional information about Viant Eye and its SMART Doc Plug-in can be found at www.vianteye.com or through the listed media contact.
Media Contact
Chris Trujillo, Viant Eye LLC, 1 608-616-9595, [email protected], www.vianteye.com
SOURCE Viant Eye LLC
Share this article