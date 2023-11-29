Viasat, a Global Communications Company, Selects ADvendio to Help Scale Their Ad Business

ADvendio is delighted to announce our recent partnership with Viasat.

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viasat‥is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, their mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments, and militaries around the world communicate and connect.

Furthermore, Viasat is a leading provider of in-flight connectivity, delivering high-speed Wi-Fi via satellite to airlines and their passengers around the world. The company is working to extend the value of connectivity beyond paid Wi-Fi plans, to deliver enhanced connectivity offerings to passengers, and unlock advertising, e-commerce, and loyalty opportunities for airline partners.

LeeAnne Bauer, Account Manager at Viasat, Inc says "ADvendio is helping us address a key challenge to growing our advertising business by providing a CRM plugin via Salesforce that enables our sales team to effectively sell ads within the commercial airline space. Along with others, we have partnered with ADvendio to create a custom software tool specific to Viasat and the ad space within this particular business segment. This has eliminated significant manual processes for the team and will help us scale more quickly."

Rachel Donoghue, Account Manager at ADvendio, adds "We are excited to support Viasat's mission of connecting the world and enhancing their advertising capabilities within the commercial airline space. At ADvendio, we take pride in developing solutions that enable our partners to scale quickly and seamlessly. This collaboration reflects ADvendio's commitment to tailoring our solutions to the unique needs of our customers and helping them achieve their growth objectives, and we look forward to continued success as we work together to enhance Viasat's advertising capabilities and contribute to their global communications journey."

