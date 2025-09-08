viax Announces Software Industry Pro and Thought Leader Rick Chavie as President & CEO

Incremental success is not the goal; we are building a platform for transformative outcomes Post this

viax software builds on top of existing enterprise systems – or replaces legacy systems before end of life – to help companies reinvent business models and unlock accelerated growth. According to viax co-founder Larry Ramponi, Chavie's foresight in anticipating major market moves and shaping business strategies in industry and at software companies will be instrumental in scaling the company.

"Rick's ability to anticipate future trends and to strategically position ahead of competitors is unique. His executive experience spans ERP to eCommerce, AI to no code, and POS to his partner roles at global SIs," said Ramponi. "What really sets him apart is his insight into how technology and science can elevate even the most successful companies. Regarding industry strategy, he worked with The Home Depot's founders and head merchant to redesign their successful store model and then worked on opening new stores based on that vision, leading to even greater results in the nationwide expansion. His insight, creativity and passion for advancing markets make him the perfect leader to take viax from a startup to a global enterprise."

Chavie noted the strength of viax's leadership team and their common roots in Hybris and SAP. "What excites me most is our shared commitment to breaking new ground for customers," said Chavie. "Incremental success is not the goal; we are building a platform for transformative outcomes. I have long believed in challenging conventional thinking, including learning from luminaries such as Schumpeter and his ideas on 'creative destruction.' At viax, we see a greater advantage in 'creative construction' that allows companies to leverage what they have. I am excited to join the chase!"

About Rick Chavie

Chavie's software journey began as CEO of InfoLenz, an AI startup founded by MIT professors and students. Prior to that, he held partner roles in consulting at Deloitte and Accenture and served as head of strategy for The Home Depot. His software leadership expanded rapidly: he became SVP of Retail and Wholesale at SAP, VP of Marketing for NCR in Retail and Hospitality, and Chief Solution Officer at Hybris, the eCommerce software company acquired by SAP. He later took on a turnaround as CEO of EnterWorks (now part of Precisely), guiding the company to Leader status in Forrester Research's PIM and MDM Waves. Through his own firm, Firefly Kinetics, he also spearheaded the transition of a software company to a no code platform. Chavie holds an MBA from Harvard, was a Fulbright Scholar in International Trade to Germany, studied German Philology in Vienna, and graduated summa cum laude from the University of St. Thomas (MN).

About viax

viax is advancing the No Code Modeling for enterprise-grade applications, moving beyond the use case to address complex, global institutions in mastering complexities for competitive advantage in commerce. The startup counts Boeing, Wiley, and two Fortune 500 companies in the health care and medical industry as customers, as well as RE-OPS, a multifamily MRO marketplace. Learn more at viax.io.

