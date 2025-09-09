viax Launches Enterprise Digital Fabric to Transform Processes into Profits

EDF converges data, decisions and processes for unified enterprise execution
RIDGEWOOD, N.J., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- viax, the no code modeling software startup helping Fortune 500 companies master commerce complexity, today announced the launch of its Enterprise Digital Fabric (EDF). The EDF converges data, decisions and processes for unified enterprise execution, accelerating digitalization to realize scalable benefits at the speed of commerce.
"The Enterprise Digital Fabric flips the script on enterprise transformation by enabling end-to-end digital capabilities without the typical rip-and-replace or endless back-office software upgrades," said Rick Chavie, President & CEO of viax. "With EDF, delivery is assured through the viax Process-into-Profits-Execution (PIPE) platform, which includes built-in iPaaS, workflow and orchestration capabilities to handle the most complex, large-scale enterprises as well as emerging businesses. EDF digitally converges legacy systems with new end-to-end digitalization." Click here for the viax EDF video announcement.
As business and technology evolve at unprecedented speed, companies must place calculated, strategic bets without a clear picture of how AI, AR and other technologies will advance and sustain their competitiveness. viax provides those enterprises a path to make those choices with confidence through the components of its PIPE platform:
- Digital Value Added (DVA) framework – Prioritizes opportunities to 'succeed faster' instead of relying on repeated 'fail fast' experiments.
- No Code Contextual Modeling – The viax Rapid Digital Composer enables organizations to model new capabilities or address technical debt from legacy systems without refactoring.
- Plug 'n play AI with viax AI ONE – Delivers access to advanced AI models while maintaining enterprise-grade governance and scalability.
"Our customers discover they can plan and execute confidently – even amidst technology and market uncertainties – by using our 'iterate to innovate' approach to scalable enterprise digitalization," added Chavie. "Results are delivered in weeks, not years, unlocking outsized market share and profit growth. Our road map is built around co-innovation with customers, meaning that our success is directly tied to their success in a shared vision for the digital future."
About viax
viax is advancing the No Code Modeling for enterprise-grade applications, moving beyond the use case to address complex, global institutions in mastering complexities for competitive advantage in commerce. The Enterprise Digital Fabric enables the viax Process-Into-Profits Execution (PIPE) platform to accelerate digitalization for viax customers, with scaling and governance of AI. The startup counts Boeing, Wiley, and two Fortune 500 companies in the health care and medical industry as customers, as well as RE-OPS, a multifamily MRO marketplace. Learn more at viax.io.
