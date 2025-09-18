viax Launches OmniCommerce 2.0 to Enable AI, AR, and Next-Gen Point of Sale for a Seamless Commerce Experience

The viax O2 solution allows companies to finally address the total commerce experience – spanning ecommerce, social and conversational channels, physical stores, dealer locations, and digital and physical services," said Rick Chavie, President & CEO of viax Post this

Click here for the viax O2 video released with this announcement.

The original OmniCommerce Imperative sought to unify physical, digital, and services commerce through continuous real-time engagement. OmniCommerce 2.0 takes that vision further, embedding AI and AR and next-gen POS to create fully customized, on-demand experiences where customers can compose their own journeys. These include:

B2B and B2C Divergence – Address complex B2B needs (CPQ, OMS, installed assets, payments) while supporting B2C demands for real-time, simplified commerce.

B2B2C and D2C Convergence – Deliver native interoperability across the digital demand chain while empowering manufacturers to offer customized products and content direct to customers.

C2B Emergence – Integrate AI-driven curation to create hyper-personalized offers, supported by tooling that feeds data and content into custom web and virtual experiences.

"Customers don't think in terms of buying channels; they think in terms of experiences, products, and services," Chavie added. "They want Market Experiences (MX) that reflect their digital preferences in relationships with sellers. With OmniCommerce 2.0, sellers can meet them anywhere online or offline, offering a single view of commerce that delivers customized value."

About viax

viax is advancing the No Code Modeling for enterprise-grade applications, moving beyond the use case to address complex, global enterprises in mastering complexities for compelling, competitive advantage in commerce. The Enterprise Digital Fabric enables the viax Process-Into-Profits Execution (PIPE) platform to accelerate digitalization for viax customers, with scaling and governance of AI. viax O2 is leading the industry in advancing bringing offline and online together. The startup's clients include Boeing, a major global publisher, several Fortune 500 companies in the health care and medical sectors, and RE-OPS, a multifamily MRO marketplace. Learn more at viax.io.

Media Contact

Melissa Perlman, viax, 1 561-310-9921, [email protected], https://viax.io/

SOURCE viax