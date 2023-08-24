ViB Wins 2023 Golden Palm Award for Social Responsibility

"Businesses can be a force for good and drive positive change making in a meaningful way that makes a difference in numerous people's lives," said Sean Shea, ViB Founder and CEO. Tweet this

ViB's core mission is rooted in corporate social responsibility. In fact, the company's journey originated when the founders met during a charitable expedition to Haiti. Since then, ViB has consistently demonstrated a deep grasp of the importance of corporate social responsibility. ViB Founder and CEO, Sean Shea, affirms that "Businesses can be a force for good and drive positive change making in a meaningful way that makes a difference in numerous people's lives."

Presently, ViB is allocating a share of sales to provide water filters and medicine to combat Kenya's water crisis, for the second consecutive year. The same campaign in the previous year saw over $180,000 in donations, equating to providing approximately 30,000 filters to individuals in need. Additionally, ViB is consistently supporting the Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County through meals, laptops, and mentoring to facilitate upskilling opportunities.

Shea also expressed that he and his team are humbled and honored to have received this award. Shea stated, "At ViB, we strongly believe that businesses have a moral obligation to contribute positively to society. This win is proof of the dedication and hard work of our entire team as we strive to make a difference in the world."

Virtual Intelligence Briefing (ViB) is a B2B demand generation partner that helps high-tech businesses with qualified customer acquisition through a range of sales and marketing solutions. ViB has over a decade of experience in connecting technology providers with potential buyers worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://vib.tech/

