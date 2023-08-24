ViB Wins 2023 Golden Palm Award for Social Responsibility

ViB, a B2B demand generation company has been named the winner for the Social Responsibility Award at the 2023 Golden Palm Awards.
NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ViB, a leading innovator in B2B demand generation for the high-technology sector, has been named the winner for the 2023 Golden Palm Awards for Social Responsibility. The highly anticipated awards ceremony took place on August 3rd, 2023, at the esteemed Kravis Center in West Palm Beach. ViB joined other exceptional companies vying for recognition for their outstanding contributions to social responsibility, among other categories.
The Golden Palm Awards honor the organizations and individuals who have greatly contributed to building South Florida's technology community. ViB taking home the win is a reflection of the company's unwavering dedication to improving communities, fostering sustainable practices, and setting a benchmark for ethical standards within the company.
ViB's core mission is rooted in corporate social responsibility. In fact, the company's journey originated when the founders met during a charitable expedition to Haiti. Since then, ViB has consistently demonstrated a deep grasp of the importance of corporate social responsibility. ViB Founder and CEO, Sean Shea, affirms that "Businesses can be a force for good and drive positive change making in a meaningful way that makes a difference in numerous people's lives."
Presently, ViB is allocating a share of sales to provide water filters and medicine to combat Kenya's water crisis, for the second consecutive year. The same campaign in the previous year saw over $180,000 in donations, equating to providing approximately 30,000 filters to individuals in need. Additionally, ViB is consistently supporting the Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County through meals, laptops, and mentoring to facilitate upskilling opportunities.
Shea also expressed that he and his team are humbled and honored to have received this award. Shea stated, "At ViB, we strongly believe that businesses have a moral obligation to contribute positively to society. This win is proof of the dedication and hard work of our entire team as we strive to make a difference in the world."
About Virtual Intelligence Briefing (ViB):
Virtual Intelligence Briefing (ViB) is a B2B demand generation partner that helps high-tech businesses with qualified customer acquisition through a range of sales and marketing solutions. ViB has over a decade of experience in connecting technology providers with potential buyers worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://vib.tech/
