Vibe Coworks Joins The League of Extraordinary Coworking Spaces (LExC)

LExC is thrilled to welcome Vibe Coworks into our global network and are eager to embrace their valuable expertise and unique perspective as we continue to lead the charge in shaping the future of flexible work worldwide.

Vibe Coworks, like all LExC spaces, was evaluated using highly competitive criteria including member experience, space design, operating model, diversity, accessibility, and community engagement. Following a leadership vote, Vibe Coworks was accepted as a LExC member.

"Vibe Coworks serves as a launchpad for visionary new ideas, and a space where the brightest minds in our region find an innovation-minded community of peers that goes beyond major city centers," shared Vibe Coworks Founder, Alanna Imbach.

"We firmly believe that non-urban communities are ripe with solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges. Beyond offering beautifully-designed workspace, our true pride lies in our expertise in facilitating the ideal conditions and connections for venture and idea creation, disruptive thinking, and non-traditional collaborations among people and entities who are tackling some of the most complex problems of our times."

In addition to corporate access to an industry-leading peer group of over 30 coworking brands around the world, LExC membership grants Vibe Coworks members reciprocal use of LExC coworking spaces in over 40 cities worldwide. This includes more than 50 workspace locations in North America and over 30 workspace locations across Asia, Australia, Europe, and South America.

Effective immediately, members of Vibe Coworks may use a flexible desk at any coworking space in LExC's network up to five (5) days per space, per year. This benefit is included free-of-charge with an active coworking membership at Vibe at the Lite level or above. The network is simple and easy to use; Vibe members simply choose a destination from the LExC network (http://lexc.co/find-a-coworking-space/), then email the Vibe Host Team at [email protected] for further instructions.

"LExC is made up of the most influential spaces in the coworking industry," said LExC President Meagan Slavin. "We're constantly pushing the boundaries of space design, operational models and member experience. LExC is thrilled to welcome Vibe Coworks into our global network and are eager to embrace their valuable expertise and unique perspective as we continue to lead the charge in shaping the future of flexible work worldwide."

ABOUT LExC

Founded in 2011, LExC is a unique coalition of more than 35 coworking brands that operate over 150 coworking spaces globally with common standards of excellence. LExC was formed to showcase the best that the coworking industry has to offer. By demonstrating global industry benchmarks of quality, each LExC member demonstrates the highest standard of service based on member experience, space design, diversity, accessibility and community engagement.

ABOUT VIBE COWORKS

Located on the beautiful Kitsap Peninsula, a 30-minute ferry ride away from Downtown Seattle, Vibe Coworks is the West Sound region's premier shared workspace and coworking community. Vibe offers all the upscale benefits of an urban office from the comfort of a laid-back, community-oriented environment, supporting the region's most innovative and entrepreneurial professionals by offering stunningly beautiful, modern work, meeting and event space for rent by the hour, day or month.

