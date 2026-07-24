VibeBeats Launches AI-Powered Music Streaming Service for Businesses globally

VibeBeats gives venues fully licensed, AI-curated Music at a fraction of the cost — one app, one licence, one platform. Post this

Most venues playing music through consumer apps are doing it on the wrong licence. VibeBeats, an Australian-built, AI-powered streaming music for business platform, has launched across Australia and worldwide to fix that — turning any phone, tablet or browser into a fully licensed venue sound system in under five minutes. One agreement covers commercial performance rights across OneMusic and APRA AMCOS in Australia, and ASCAP, BMI, PRS and other rights bodies internationally — the same platform serving a café in Melbourne or a gym in London.

The "Spotify for business" that actually exists

Every month, thousands of venue owners worldwide search for "Spotify for business" — a product that doesn't exist. Consumer streaming accounts are licensed for personal use only, leaving businesses that play them exposed under copyright law in Australia and virtually every other market. VibeBeats fills that gap: a business music streaming service where the commercial music rights are handled under one agreement — no separate music licence for business paperwork to manage.

"The number one thing we see is venue owners assuming it's fine to play their personal Spotify account in the café — most don't realise a licence fee even applies," said Damien King, founder of VibeBeats. "It's not bad intent. Licensing is complex, and when you're running a small business there are a hundred competing priorities. VibeBeats solves it with one app, one licence, one platform."

What VibeBeats delivers

Fully Licensed for Commercial Use — one agreement covers the rights that would otherwise involve OneMusic, APRA AMCOS, ASCAP, BMI, PRS and more.

No Hardware Required — any phone, tablet or browser becomes the venue sound system — set up in under five minutes.

AI-Curated Background Music for Business — stations matched to venue type and time of day, from morning coffee trade to peak gym floor to late-night bar.

Smart Scheduling — playlists by daypart, with music that keeps running through connection drops.

Multi-Venue Dashboard — manage every location from a single account.

Simple Pricing — from A$29 per month per venue with a 7-day free trial — no lock-in contracts.

Pricing and availability

VibeBeats is available now from $29AUD/$20US per month per venue, and globally, with a 7-day free trial at vibebeats.ai. Purpose-built stations are available for cafés, gyms, retail and in-store environments, bars and hotels.

About VibeBeats

VibeBeats is an AI-powered commercial music streaming platform for businesses, offering direct-licensed music for cafés, restaurants, bars, retail stores, gyms and hotels. One agreement covers commercial performance rights that would otherwise involve PROs, OneMusic, APRA AMCOS, ASCAP, BMI, PRS and more. Australian-built and available globally, VibeBeats AI streams to any device with no proprietary hardware required. Learn more at vibebeats.ai.

VibeBeats is not affiliated with Spotify.

Media Contact

Damien King, Vibebeats AI, 61 0408009067, [email protected], https://vibebeats.ai

SOURCE Vibebeats AI