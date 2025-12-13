Vibrant City Narratives: Araya Choutgrajank Presents 'Urban Echoes: Whispers From The Streets'

Artist Araya Choutgrajank captures the raw beauty and hidden narratives of city life in the compelling new exhibition, " Urban Echoes: Whispers from the Streets."
BANGKOK, Dec. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artist Araya Choutgrajank, known for her vivid acrylic paintings capturing transient moments, has launched her latest solo exhibition, 'Urban Echoes: Whispers from the Streets,' at ARDEL Gallery of Modern Art, located in Bangkok. The collection transforms global architectural forms—from bustling city shophouses and metropolitan façades to quiet coastal structures—into emotional narratives, capturing the beauty and historical record of urban facades with distinctive textural layering and color.
The exhibition is a vibrant symphony of color and form, the result of Araya's journey through many cities and her intricate brushwork that interprets the psychological landscape of metropolitan centers. Key works like 'La Nostra Tavola'embody the shared spirit of community, contrasted sharply by the quietude of 'Seaside Serenade.' The collection highlights the artist's distinctive technique, particularly in pieces such as the historical 'Shophouse Series' and the contemplative 'Valencia.'
"Whether it's the quiet dignity of a coastal cafe or the vibrant shadow of a busy shophouse, the mood is the true subject. I aim to capture the atmosphere, the feeling of a place, allowing the viewer to sense the human stories woven into the very fabric of the architecture," said Araya.
The exhibition is on view at ARDEL Gallery of Modern Art in Bangkok from November 15 to December 21, 2025.
About the Artist
Araya Choutgrajank presents powerful and profound works that demonstrate her mastery of color and form. Her paintings capture the intrigue of both architecture and nature, combining a unique blend of creative passion and the utilization of emotion and experience. The dynamic relationship between man-made structures and the natural world reveals the true beauty and uniqueness of buildings, cities, and the nature around us. Araya's artistic approach stems from an appreciation for vibrant colors and a steady brushstroke, resulting in an emotive and visually arresting style that invites viewers to experience the world through her colorful and expressive perspective.
View the Full Collection Online:
https://www.arayachoutgrajank.com/images/exhibitions/e_Catalog_Araya_Choutgrajank_Urban_Echoes.pdf
View Exhibition Film:
https://youtu.be/0ZqLBMuau9E?si=P22vutiEx-lNN-EO
For more information:
Gallery Contact:
Phone number: +66-8-7323-7577
Facebook: ARDEL Gallery of Modern Art
Email: [email protected]
Artist Contact:
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.arayachoutgrajank.com
