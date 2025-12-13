Vibrant City Narratives: Araya Choutgrajank Presents 'Urban Echoes: Whispers From The Streets'

'Urban Echoes: Whispers from the Streets' profoundly resonates with the contemporary urban experience. Post this

"Whether it's the quiet dignity of a coastal cafe or the vibrant shadow of a busy shophouse, the mood is the true subject. I aim to capture the atmosphere, the feeling of a place, allowing the viewer to sense the human stories woven into the very fabric of the architecture," said Araya.

The exhibition is on view at ARDEL Gallery of Modern Art in Bangkok from November 15 to December 21, 2025.

About the Artist

Araya Choutgrajank presents powerful and profound works that demonstrate her mastery of color and form. Her paintings capture the intrigue of both architecture and nature, combining a unique blend of creative passion and the utilization of emotion and experience. The dynamic relationship between man-made structures and the natural world reveals the true beauty and uniqueness of buildings, cities, and the nature around us. Araya's artistic approach stems from an appreciation for vibrant colors and a steady brushstroke, resulting in an emotive and visually arresting style that invites viewers to experience the world through her colorful and expressive perspective.

