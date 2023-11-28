ViB.tech Ranked #165 Fastest Growing Company on The Deloitte Technology Fast 500

"We are thrilled and honored to be ranked #165 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500," said Shea Shea, CEO of ViB. "This remarkable achievement reflects not only the dedication of our team but also our commitment to leading the way in B2B demand generation within the tech industry." Post this

The demand generation company has experienced remarkable success in recent years, driven by a relentless dedication to delivering cutting-edge sales and marketing solutions to its clients. ViB has been doubling their top-line growth for the fourth year running, and rapidly expanding their portfolio of solutions. This recognition by Deloitte serves as a testament to the company's exceptional performance, resilience, and ability to adapt to the ever-evolving landscape of the technology and marketing industry.

"We are thrilled and honored to be ranked #165 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500," said Shea Shea, CEO of ViB. "This remarkable achievement reflects not only the dedication of our team but also our commitment to leading the way in B2B demand generation within the tech industry."

ViB's upward trajectory can be attributed to its focus on delivering high-quality sales and marketing solutions, fostering innovation, and building strong partnerships within the tech ecosystem. Shea adds, "Our growth is a direct result of the trust our clients place in us and our unique, zero-party data approach to connecting high-tech businesses with the right decision-makers. Being listed among the fastest-growing tech companies validates our exciting vision to transform how businesses generate demand and sales intelligence within the B2B high-tech sector."

As the technology landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace, ViB.tech remains committed to pushing boundaries and exploring new frontiers. The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranking serves as both validation of the company's current success and motivation to continue striving for excellence in the years to come.

About ViB.tech

ViB is a B2B demand generation partner that helps high-tech businesses with qualified customer acquisition through a range of sales and marketing solutions. ViB has over a decade of experience in connecting technology providers with potential buyers worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://vib.tech/

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. This year, the 2023 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 206% to 222,189% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 2,051% and a median growth rate of 524%.

