VIC Tech Announces Formation of i-Seq Biotechnology to Pioneer Broad-Spectrum Vaccines and Therapeutics

i-Seq Biotechnology's groundbreaking approach leverages CRISPR interference (CRISPRi) screening to assess genome-wide gene fitness in a single step, known as CRISPRi-Seq. This powerful technology allows i-Seq's scientists to rapidly identify new vaccine antigens and therapeutic targets, positioning the company to deliver next-generation solutions that can safely and effectively prevent and treat various infectious diseases.

Utilizing this approach with Streptococcus pneumoniae, a leading cause of pneumonia related deaths worldwide, a highly conserved antigen was identified and demonstrated to provide broad-spectrum protection against diverse S. pneumoniae strains even in the face of viral infection. The company has exclusively licensed this technology from the University of Lausanne in Switzerland further highlighting its scientific foundation and potential to reshape the landscape of infectious disease by advancing this lead vaccine candidate.

"i-Seq Biotechnology represents a significant step forward in the fight against infectious diseases," said Michael Artinger, CEO of i-Seq. "By harnessing CRISPRi-Seq, we are well-positioned to address some of the most pressing global health challenges through the creation of novel vaccines and therapeutics."

As i-Seq Biotechnology advances its cutting-edge platform, the company will focus on developing broad-spectrum vaccines that are safer and more effective than existing solutions. The long-term goal is to revolutionize the way we prevent and treat infections worldwide. For more information, please visit i-seq.com

About VIC Tech

VIC's unique investment model sources innovation directly from universities nationwide, offering funding to form new start-up companies and advance these technologies. In addition to the initial capital, VIC provides its portfolio companies with business and scientific resources, including interim management, accounting, marketing, engineering support, and more. To learn more, visit victech.com

Media Contact

Michael Artinger, i-Seq Biotechnology, +1-720-771-6670, [email protected], https://i-seq.com/

