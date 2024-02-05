Vicci Eyewear, with over 12 years of custom lens manufacturing expertise, particularly in progressive lenses, has earned the top spot among prescription eyewear brands in the US, thanks to its unwavering customer focus and innovative lens technology. Post this

Every six weeks, Vicci Eyewear unveils a new limited-edition collection, showcasing new bold and highly sought-after styles. These drops tend to sell out in days. Their last collection was a collaboration with celebrity Margaret Josephs from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey". First-time customers fall in love with their fashion-forward frames and often become loyal customers because of their precision in crafting custom lenses.

In the fast-paced world of fashion and vision, Vicci Eyewear's consistent excellence sets a benchmark for the industry. As the #1 Prescription Eyewear Brand in the US, Vicci remains committed to remaining a fashion leader in stylish frames with custom prescription lenses.

