Viceroy Hotels & Resorts Unveils Festive Programming Around the Globe: Hotel for the Holidays

Celebrate the holiday season in extraordinary destinations at one of Viceroy's global collection of hotels and resorts, with inspired seasonal programming, celebratory dining experiences, V Team Kids adventures and more

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viceroy Hotels & Resorts, the global modern luxury hotel brand, is gearing up for an unforgettable festive season with a dazzling new calendar of holiday experiences at their properties around the world. This year Viceroy is celebrating the festive season with the introduction of "Hotel for the Holidays", a series of festive experiences from Thanksgiving through New Year's Day that allows guests to spend time on what really matters: themselves, loved ones and cultivating happiness. Whether you're at the beach, in a bustling city, or amid snow-capped mountains, Viceroy Hotels & Resorts promises a home-away-from-home holiday to remember. See below for a snapshot of how Viceroy Hotels & Resorts destinations will be delivering miraculous vacations for families of all ages this holiday season.

A Winter Wonderland on the Gold Coast at Viceroy Chicago

Guests can book holiday chalet experiences on Viceroy Chicago's picturesque rooftop with themed packages like Campfire and Romance, featuring delightful dining in cozy chalets.

On weekends, the hotel transforms into a holiday shopping village and Christmas tree farm complete with festive treats like Raclette sandwiches, brats, pretzels, ginger molasses cookies, hot chocolate, and occasional appearances by Santa and The Grinch.

Holiday Feasts at Viceroy Santa Monica's Sugar Palm

Gather with friends and family for a special Friendsgiving dining and classic movie experience featuring a prix-fixe, family-style menu featuring twists on Thanksgiving classics, and holiday-themed films playing throughout the day.

Let Viceroy Santa Monica take care of the cooking this Christmas with a festive brunch buffet featuring made-to-order omelets, pancake stations and a mimosa bar. In the evening, savor a special prix-fixe dinner menu complete with holiday-themed cocktails like Bourbon Tres Leches and Golden Eggnog.

Neighborhood Lights and Inspired Bites at Viceroy Washington D.C.

Celebrate Thanksgiving at the on-site restaurant Dovetail with a carefully crafted, locally-sourced menu to highlight the flavors of the season. Expertly chosen wine pairings are also available to complement each course.

Uncover the art of holiday cooking at the third installment of Viceroy Washington D.C.'s Dovetail Master Class, where guests will learn to make classic holiday dishes and festive beverages, perfect for all skill levels.

Hotel Zena: New Holiday Traditions in DC

Create new traditions, with the help of Hotel Zena, whether you're on vacation or the hotel is in your backyard. Her-Story holiday makers market will bring together female artisans, makers and business owners to showcase their creations. With music, craft cocktails and menu of snacks from Figleaf, you'll enjoy an afternoon of shopping and celebrating female visionaries. And for the kids, Gingerbread House decorating is offered, their creations will be displayed in the hotel throughout the holiday season!

Calling all urban dwellers who would prefer to have the cooking done for them: Figleaf restaurant will offer irresistible turkey dinners with delectable sides for a feast that is conveniently prepared for the big Thursday.

Endless Mountains, Boundless Festivity at Viceroy Kopaonik, Serbia

Families making this majestic mountain retreat their hotel for the holidays will be ensconced in all things festive; from a Macarons Making Master Class, Christmas Decoration Workshop, Christmas Movie Magic nights, and even a charming Merry Mail : Letters for Santa writing station for little ones.

: Letters for Santa writing station for little ones. New Year's plans for the adults are covered, starting with a celebration of Serbian New Year on December 13th , a decadent Midnight Soak & Spin party at the spa's vitality pool with gourmet treats, mini spa experiences and a live DJ, and a Recovery Brunch on New Year's Day to unwind from the aforementioned fettes.

Snow-topped adventures for all ages at Viceroy Snowmass

Enjoy inventive dining experiences inspired by Colorado high country at TORO Kitchen & Lounge, including a Christmas Dinner with wine or bubbly pairing options, a New Year's Eve celebration with live music, dinner and drinks and a delectable set menu with pairing options, and even gratis cookies and hot chocolate in the lobby all season long.

Classic Celebrations, Caribbean Style at Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort

Join Sugar Beach's Festival of Lights for a traditional St. Lucian holiday festival. Decorate lanterns by day, and at sunset, set them afloat while enjoying beachside canapIs and cocktails.

Ring in 2024 with a spectacular New Year's Gala Dinner and Caribbean Carnival by the pool and beach with international and local cuisine, live band, fire dancers, carnival performers, midnight beach fireworks and a DJ after-party at Club Jalousie with late-night treats.

Indulgent Holiday Dining Experiences at Viceroy Los Cabos

Choose from two different dining formats to celebrate Thanksgiving – either a family-style feast at the on-site Cielomar Rooftop or enjoy a private dinner from the comfort of a spacious waterside casita or villa complete with a private chef, waiter service, and table decorations.

Experience a lavish family-style Christmas Eve feast at Cielomar Rooftop terrace. Enjoy ocean views, carolers, a specially curated menu, and a delightful dessert station featuring traditional holiday dishes with Cielomar's signature flair.

On New Year's Eve, enjoy a dazzling evening of celebration accompanied by live music and dinner, a dessert station and a champagne toast at Cielomar. A New Year's Eve omakase dinner experience will also be held at the iconic NIDO.

Harmonious Holidays at Viceroy Riviera Maya: Music, Cuisine, and Celebration

Hosted at both the Coral Restaurant + Bar and La Marea Restaurant, enjoy a Thanksgiving Day Concert experience that harmonizes live music with the flavors of every dish, creating an intimate multisensory journey amidst the natural beauty of the resort.

Experience the culinary richness of Mexico with a Mexican Christmas Feast, featuring a special menu that combines fresh ingredients and authentic Mexican culinary techniques alongside live music.

with a Mexican Christmas Feast, featuring a special menu that combines fresh ingredients and authentic Mexican culinary techniques alongside live music. On New Year's Day, guests can indulge in the perfect poolside margarita with an exclusive margarita-making demonstration set to the tune of tropical house beats. Viceroy Riviera Maya's talented mixologist will reveal the secrets behind special recipes for a flavorful experience with every sip.

Festive Fun Just For Kids! V Team Kids at Viceroy Hotels & Resorts

Launched this past summer, Viceroy Hotels & Resorts' V Team Kids program has quickly become an integral part of the brand's commitment to enhancing family travel experiences as well. Available at select properties, including Viceroy Los Cabos, Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort, Viceroy Chicago, Viceroy Santa Monica, Viceroy Snowmass, Viceroy Washington DC, and Hotel Zena, V Team Kids offers an array of engaging activities designed for young travelers. From exploring the world of Mexican chocolate making to participating in beachside baby turtle releases, V Team Kids not only adds an extra layer of joy to the holidays but also encourages families to connect, explore, and create cherished memories together. As families gather to celebrate the festive season, V Team Kids provides the perfect complement to holiday offerings, allowing younger travelers to immerse themselves in unique experiences. This program goes beyond the ordinary kids' club experience, ensuring that every moment is meaningful and inspiring for the young ones while making a positive impact on the communities they visit.

For more information on these exciting festive offerings and reservations, please visit https://www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/holiday-celebrations, and for more information on Viceroy Hotels & Resorts' V Team Kids program, visit https://www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/v-team-kids.

